HOPSA 2001 Year Group launch sustainable water project

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Apr - 30 - 2025

A legacy sustainable water project aimed at improving the lives of students and staff of the Holy Child Senior High School has been launched by the Holy Child Past Students Association (HOPSA) 2001 Year Group.

Dubbed: ‘Reliable Water: Each Drop Empowers Her’, the initiative will provide a sustainable water solution for over 3000 students and staff, enhancing the school’s daily water capacity by an impressive 20,000 gallons per day.

The project spearheaded by the dynamic class of HOPSA 2001 - the Sapphires who will be hosting and organising next year’s 80th Speech and Prize-Giving Day of Holy Child School as well as marking 25 years of completing school.

Speaking at a Fundraising Gala and launch of the project in Accra last Saturday, the President of the 2001 Year Group, Anita Nadia Attah, said project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 – ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

She said the vital project seeks to cure the chronic and perennial water shortages that have affected the school’s daily operations over the years by providing an additional 20,000 gallons of water per day, improving the lives of students and enhancing the school’s infrastructure.

The Chairperson for the occasion, Professor Kofi Abotsi, a renowned lawyer and Dean of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Law School explained that the issue of water shortage was endemic to most Cape-Coast schools but especially for a girls’ school, sanitation cannot be taken for granted.

He stressed the critical need for addressing the water shortage to ensure the well-being of students.

He added that the project was not only for some group of people to solve but one that required everyone to be involved.

The event saw the unveiling of the 80th Anniversary Patrons. Pledges of support were also received from individuals, the Delle Brothers; the Edward Osei Boakye Trust Fund; Chris Kusi-Appiah; NUHOPSA (HOPSA parent group), HOPSA 2000, HOPSA 2006, HOPSA 1980, HOPSA 2002, HOPSA 2004, HOPSA 2003, HOPSA 1990, HOPSA 1991, HOPSA 1989, and HOPSA 1992.

Celebrated businessman and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, a special guest of the event, pledged to fully support the project, stating the need to adopt a culture of maintenance to ensure the sustainability of such projects.

He added that his team will take up the responsibility of implementing the project entirely.

Following the official launch of the Sapphire’s legacy project, the group called on all alumni, parents, friends of Holy Child, HOPSANs, as well as Corporate Ghana, to help make the 80th Anniversary of Holy Child School next year a success.