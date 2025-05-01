Featured

Lebanese Community awards scholarships to 8 law students at the Ghana School of Law

GraphicOnline Education May - 01 - 2025 , 13:40 3 minutes read

The Lebanese Community in Ghana have awarded scholarhips to some eight (8) brilliant law students at the Ghana School of Law, Makola for the 2024/2025 academic year.

This year’s edition saw an expansion in the scheme to enroll Part 1 (first year students) unto the programme.

Until now, only Part 2 students at the school were beneficiaries but the move now gives more law students the opportunity to access legal education.

The colourful ceremony was held in the presence of the Lebanese Ambassador His Excellency Maher Kheir, the Registrar at GSL Mrs. Juliet Adu-Adjei, other staff from the GSL, and a representative of the Lebanese Community Mr. Naaman Ashkar.

Receipients included Abigail Nakuor Wowolo, Ohenewaa Asantewaa Armoh, Chelsea Coffie, Jasmine Tekyi-Acheampong from Part 2, and Dion Kassim, Emenyo Afi Nutakor, Keren Sackey and Maame Ekua Otenewa Oduro from Part 1.

Addressing the gathering, H.E Ambassdor Maher Kheir noted that becoming a lawyer is not only about mastering legal texts or passing exams.

“It is about standing for justice. It is about using your voice to defend the voiceless. It is about serving with integrity, even when it’s difficult” he added.

He challenged students to strive to make a difference in the legal profession and contribute meaningfully to the Ghanaian society.

“If you continue with the same spirit, you will stand not only as graduates,

but as future lawyers - leaders ready to make a difference” he noted.

Ambassador Kheir stressed that the support through the Lebanese Community Scholarship Program is forms part of efforts to honor their hard work while sending a message “that excellence deserves recognition and support.”

He urged the beneficiaries to “stay curious, stay determined. support one another and never forget why you began this journey.”

On her part, Students Affairs Officer, Ghana School of Law, Dr. Georgina Ahorbor, expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Community for their financial support to students over the years.

She noted the significance of these awards which go a long way to ease the financial burden on the students.

“We are very grateful for this sponsorship given to our students. It always goes a very long way to cushion them and their parents while allowing them to focus on their studies. We don’t take it for granted” she said.

She however appealed for more to be done to help reach many more students to access legal education at the school.

“While we appreciate the kind gesture today, we would also like to request for more so that many more brilliant but needy students at the Ghana School of Law can be supported” she stated.

She challenged the beneficiaries to put in more work to retain the scholarship and contribute to Ghana’s democracy.

Ms. Otenewa Oduro, one of the beneficiaries extended appreciation to the Ambassador and the Community for consistently assisting brilliant but needy students especially those at the Ghana School of Law.

She promised that the beneficiaries will work hard to honour the confidence reposed in them.

From its inception in 2013, the Lebanese scolarship program assisted around 600 Ghanaian students in media and law disciplines covering the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana.

H.E Mr. Maher Kheir, in 2020, opened up the scheme to add students from the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts both at the University of Ghana.

New faculties such as Public Relations, Translation and Film and Television, all at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), have recently been added to the scheme.