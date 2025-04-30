Featured

Wesley Girls’ High School 2004 Year Group launches fundraising drive for 2026 Speech Day and Legacy Project

GraphicOnline Education Apr - 30 - 2025 , 10:25 3 minutes read

The 2004 year group of Wesley Girls’ High School has officially launched an ambitious fundraising campaign in preparation for their stewardship of the school’s 2026 Speech Day and accompanying Legacy Project.

The event was held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra on April 23, 2025, drawing notable personalities and a wide show of support from the school’s alumni network.

The highlight of the launch was the formal unveiling of the group’s Patron, Madam Araba Botchway (née Middleton-Mends), an alumna from the Class of 1984. Madam Botchway, who currently serves as Director of Admissions and Financial Aid at Ashesi University and leads the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme, was introduced as the guiding figure behind the group’s preparations. She brings with her over two decades of experience in educational leadership and youth development, qualities that the group believes will inspire and guide them in executing their mandate.

The 2004 year group, operating under the banner "Fantastic Fours", has taken up the responsibility of hosting the school’s much-anticipated Speech Day in 2026.

Their theme, “FOURtified, Unstoppable Together”, reflects a collective commitment to excellence, unity, and impact. Speech Day at Wesley Girls’ High School is a beloved tradition that not only celebrates academic achievement but also showcases the enduring bond among past students. The event has, in recent years, become a vibrant cultural highlight in Cape Coast and across social media platforms, drawing participation and admiration from across the country.

The launch event saw support from a wide range of distinguished guests, including Mr Nana Sarfo, CEO of Bora Capital Advisors; Ms Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association; Ms Freda Donkor, CEO of FH Depot Company Ltd; Mr Yaw Ackonor of GNPC; Honourable Hassan Tampuli, MP for Gushiegu; Dr Richard Yeboah Asante, CEO of Afrah International Hospital; Dr Esi Ansah of Ashesi University and the Constitutional Review Committee; and Mr Charles Owusu Ansah, CEO of Charusa Ltd.

Several WGHS alumnae from various year groups—including 1964, 1974, 1984, 1994, 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2014—also participated in the event, demonstrating the enduring sisterhood that the school fosters. In a display of inter-school solidarity, representatives from Mfantsipim School, Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School, and Achimota School were also present.

Beyond hosting the Speech Day celebrations, the Fantastic Fours are championing a major Legacy Project aimed at furnishing the first floor of a newly constructed Resource Centre for the school. The facility is expected to enhance academic delivery through improved teaching and learning spaces, while fostering innovation and collaboration among students and staff.

To bring this vision to life, the group has set a fundraising target of GH₵2 million, with a stretch goal of GH₵4 million. Funds will support both the Legacy Project and the grand celebration planned for 2026. Donation channels, including bank accounts at Ecobank {3441002228424 (ECOBANK, Legon Branch) - 1441004636176 (ECOBANK, Legon Branch)} and a dedicated mobile money number - Diana Nadiasca Asafo / WGHS 2004 - Mobile Money Number: 024 096 9105, have been made available for contributions in both cedi and US dollars.

The group is calling on all past students, benefactors, and the wider public to support their cause, and to be part of what they describe as a mission to create “an enduring legacy” for future generations of Wesley Girls.