State of Education in Ghana: System in crisis?

Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah Education May - 06 - 2025 , 07:37 3 minutes read

The recent shooting incident at Adventist Senior High School, Bantama-Kumasi, is a stark reminder of the deep-seated problems plaguing Ghana's education system.

As the National Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, I am compelled to speak out against the alarming trends that are turning our schools into breeding grounds for crime and violence.

The Rotten Apples

The incident involving Bernard Amoabeng, a student who took a gun to school and threatened his colleagues, is a symptom of a larger problem.

It highlights the failure of our education system to nurture moral values, discipline, and skills development in our children.

The fact that this student was able to bring a gun to school undetected raises serious questions about the safety and security measures in place.

Causes of the Problem

The lack of moral education is a significant contributor to the problems facing our education system. The emphasis on academic achievement has led to a neglect of moral values and character building.

Our children are not being taught the importance of respect, empathy, and responsibility, which are essential for creating a safe and supportive learning environment.

In addition, inadequate safety and security measures in schools have made it easy for students to bring prohibited items to school.

The absence of metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and trained security personnel has created an environment where students feel vulnerable and insecure.

Poor parental involvement is another factor contributing to the problems facing our education system. Parents are not actively involved in their children's education, leading to a lack of guidance and supervision.

This lack of involvement can lead to a sense of disconnection and disillusionment among students, which can manifest in negative behaviours.

Solutions to the Problem

To address the problems facing our education system, we need to look at the way we approach education.

This includes prioritising holistic development, including moral values, character building and skills development.

We need to create a safe and supportive learning environment that promotes social-emotional learning and provides students with the skills they need to succeed in life.

Improving safety and security measures in schools is also crucial.

This includes installing metal detectors, and CCTV cameras, and hiring trained security personnel.

We need to create a safe and secure environment where students can focus on their studies without fear of violence or harm.

Enhancing parental involvement is also essential.

We need to encourage parents to take an active role in their children's education through regular parent-teacher association meetings and other engaging activities.

This will help to create a sense of community and shared responsibility for student success.

Cause for concern

The state of education in Ghana is a cause for concern. The recent shooting incident at Adventist Senior High School, Bantama-Kumasi, is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to take immediate action to address the deep-seated problems plaguing our education system.

We need to work together to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environment that promotes holistic development and prepares our children for the challenges of the 21st century.

— The writer is the Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools