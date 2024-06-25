National Heritage Quiz slated for August

Emmanuel Bonney Education Jun - 25 - 2024 , 09:57

A National Heritage Quiz Competition to showcase students’ knowledge and appreciation of the country’s rich culture will be held in August, this year.

The contest would be organised for second-cycle educational institutions across the country in senior high schools, senior high technical schools, technical, vocational education and training institutes and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools.

It will be held at zonal, regional and national levels. The zoning of the schools would be done by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana TVET Service.

Durbar

Announcing the event at a press conference in Accra, the Executive Director of the National Heritage Quiz Competition, Kwaku Owusu Appiah, said at the zonal level, a durbar would be held in the community to sensitise the community to the Ghanaian cultural values, including behavioural change.

“More importantly, our partners will also be given the opportunity to talk about the role they play in promoting our cultural heritage. Then the quiz competition commences the next day.

“First and second winners from each zone will qualify for the regional level where first and second winners from the regional level will qualify for the round of 32 at the national level to compete for the ultimate.

“The quiz would be organised in such a way that the participating schools will be given areas of topics to be studied,” he explained. The main purpose of the quiz, he said, was to promote cultural heritage through tourism, patriotism, tolerance and discipline among the citizenry and the student body.

Appeal

“We appeal to the general public, especially the media, students, traditional authorities and religious organisations, as well as individuals, to avail themselves for their support. “We would also like to seize this opportunity to call on the corporate world to support this worthy course as we will soon approach them for assistance,” Mr Owusu hinted.

The partners of the event, he said, included the Ministry of Education, the GES, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Commission on Culture, the National Folklore Board, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Celebrate

“Let us celebrate our heritage with pride and passion. Let us honour our past, embrace our present and shape our future,” Mr Owusu said. He said the National Heritage Quiz Competition was a significant event that would allow students to showcase knowledge and appreciation of our rich cultural heritage.

“As we try to resurrect our dead cultural values, let’s not forget the struggles and triumphs of our ancestors, who fought to preserve our traditions, language and customs. We recognize the diversity that makes our nation strong and vibrant. This competition is just not about winning or losing, but about understanding and embracing our shared history and culture,” he said.