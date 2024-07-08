Featured

Go back to classroom while negotiation continues - Prof. Jinapor appeals to CETAG

Emmanuel Baah Education Jul - 08 - 2024 , 09:57

The Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, has appealed to the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the various teacher unions to call off their strike action and return to the classroom pending the outcome of negotiations between the government and the unions.

“I can assure you that your grievances are being addressed. You (teachers) play a very important and critical role in our national developmental aspirations and your welfare is government’s utmost priority,” he assured teachers.

At the 16th Congregation of the Offinso College of Education of the Methodist Church Ghana at Offinso in the Ashanti Region, he advised the CETAG members, saying, “You can be in the classroom while you still make your case.”

It was held on the theme: “Equipping the young teacher for the 21st Century classroom”. Also present was the Offinsomanhene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, and the Methodist Bishop of Kumasi Rt. Rev. Stephen Kwaku Owusu, who is also Council Chairman of the College.

Conditions of service

According to him, the current variance between the teacher unions and the government was not necessarily about money, but rather conditions of service, which he said must be tied to the scheme of service of their affiliate universities.

“So, if the scheme of service within the university architecture states that for you to be a lecturer you need to have a terminal degree of a PHD and you don’t have it..Within the University of Cape Coast for instance, if you are an assistant lecturer, it is a probational transitional stage. So, you will be there for a certain period and you will be asked to make sure that you redeem yourself,” he explained.

“People are there on a contractual basis, which is, you stay there for a certain period within four years. You should be able to progress to the next stage or else your contract is terminated,” he emphasised.

Professor Jinapor urged members to respect the law and appreciate the fact that there were checks and balances within the governance architecture that people needed to be held responsible and accountable for their actions.

GTEC’s commitment

He said GTEC remained committed to supporting teacher educational delivery in the country as well as other initiatives that promoted educational leadership development in Ghana.

The GTEC Director-General believed that strong leadership was essential for achieving the national educational goals aimed at building a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

Principal

The Principal of the College, Very Rev. Dr Joseph Nkyi Asamoah, also joined the call by the GTEC D-G for teachers to return to the classroom, and that their absence was taking a toll on the academic calendar.

“For the past two weeks, they (students) have been doing their own private studies. And the semester is 16 weeks”, he said, adding that if the teachers failed to return to the classroom on time, it would distract the academic calendar.

Motivational speaker

For her part, the Principal of Jackson Education Complex, Theodosia Jackson, seized the opportunity to motivate the graduates as they prepared to enter the world of work.

“Accept posting to rural areas if your services are needed there. Always dress decently,” she urged the graduates, adding that teaching was the most honouring profession when given the needed dedication and devotion.

A teacher herself, having taught for the past 54 years, Mrs Jackson told teachers that it was rewarding to be a teacher, once they devoted their time and energy in effectively nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.