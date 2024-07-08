Access Bank partners GES to support underprivileged children

Delali Sika Education Jul - 08 - 2024 , 09:57

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has partnered the Ghana Education Service (GES) for a sustainable initiative aimed at providing high-quality and comfortable footwear produced from used car tires for underprivileged schoolchildren nationwide.

The initiative, A Sandal More, is also aimed at promoting quality and inclusive education for all children and promoting environmental sustainability under SDGs 4 and 11 respectively.

The initiative is not only to provide functional footwear made from used car tires, but also to promote a sense of dignity and self-confidence among the pupils.

"We are thrilled to work hand in hand with the GES to make a positive impact on the lives of pupils through this meaningful project.” “Access Bank is committed to creating opportunities for a brighter future for the youth of Ghana," the Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji said.

Dedication

He also added that the partnership underscored Access Bank's dedication to supporting education, enhancing sustainability and entrepreneurship. “This serves as a shining example of how collaborative efforts can lead to transformative change in communities.”

“Through initiatives such as the ‘A Sandal More’ initiative, Access Bank is paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future for the youth of Ghana.

“We are confident that the partnership will continue to yield positive impact for GES’ ecosystem and Access Bank,” Mr Olatunji said.

In his remarks, the Director General of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah said, his outfit was confident that with the initiative, every home could get comfortable footwear from Access Bank to keep children in school.

“Every home in Ghana has someone from GES, either a learner or teacher. We do not take this partnership for granted and are glad to be part of this laudable initiative,” he stated. This came to light when the GES paid a courtesy visit to Access Bank (Ghana) Plc in Accra to discuss Phase Two of the initiative.

The focus of the visit was also to foster a stronger relationship between Access Bank and GES. Phase Two of the ‘A Sandal More’ initiative is in partnership with GES, Horseman Shoes and Chaint Afrique.

CSR

Access Bank's leadership in driving sustainability and corporate social responsibility has earned the bank enviable industry awards and recognitions including the 2024 Most Innovative Bank for Community Development by Global Finance Awards.

The bank is committed to sustainable banking and making a positive impact in the communities it serves. With a focus on responsible finance, it leverages its resources and expertise to drive economic, social and environmental prosperity.