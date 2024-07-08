Featured

President Akufo-Addo's goodwill message for BECE candidates

Donald Ato Dapatem Education Jul - 08 - 2024 , 04:25

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the candidates preparing to sit for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He described the examination as "a significant milestone" in their educational journey and expressed confidence in their ability to succeed.

In a statement, the President said as they prepare to sit for this year's BECE, "I want to extend my heartfelt best wishes to each and every one of you".

President Akufo-Addo advised candidates to eschew any form of examination malpractices.

"Honesty and integrity are values that will serve you well throughout your lives. Approach each paper with a clear mind, answer the questions to the best of your ability, and trust in the knowledge and skills you have acquired over the years," he added.

He urged the candidates to remember that their hard work and dedication have brought you this far, and a bright future awaited them.

"With the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, every one of you has the opportunity to Continue your education and pursue your

dreams", he assured.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged the candidates to stay focused, remain calm, and give the examination their best effort.

He assured them that the nation was behind them and was proud of the young men and women you were becoming and wished them the best est of luck.