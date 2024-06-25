Featured

Family petitions GES over alleged assault and suspension of Labone SHS student

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Education Jun - 25 - 2024 , 12:46

The family of a form three student at the Labone Senior High School has petitioned the Ghana Education Service (GES) asking for an investigation into an alleged physical assault and indefinite suspension from the school’s boarding house.

The incident which reportedly took place on June 18, 2024, has raised concerns regarding the conduct of school authorities.

In a petition dated June 21, 2024, addressed to the Director-General of the GES, the family said the senior housemaster allegedly slapped the said student after he was accused by the school prefect of using a mobile phone and refusing to hand it over.

The student is said to have been denied from attending classes and detained in an office without food or water until 2 pm when his parents arrived at the school.

According to the petition, the headmistress allegedly supported the actions.

The family therefore want the GES to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the allegations and revoke the indefinite dismissal of the student from the boarding house, and allow him to continue his studies in a conducive environment, especially when there is no record of indiscipline against the student.