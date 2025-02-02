Featured

Accra Academy hands over student involved in bullying incident to Police

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 02 - 2025

The management of Accra Academy has handed over a student involved in a bullying incident to the police, following a viral video that sparked public outrage.

In a statement addressing concerns over the footage, which appeared to show a student flogging a colleague with a cutlass, the school assured parents and guardians that swift action had been taken.

“The student who perpetrated the act has been handed over to the police for further interrogation,” the statement confirmed.

According to the school, the incident occurred nearly two weeks ago on 17th January 2024, but was not reported to authorities until the video surfaced on social media.

The four students (three third-year students and one first year student) involved who have been named by the Senior High School are all day students. The victims, four first-year students were also named.

As part of immediate disciplinary measures, the school has directed all the perpetrators to stay away from campus while investigations continue.

“The students involved in the act are all day students and have been asked to stay away from the school pending further investigation,” the statement added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the machete used in the incident was brought from home and was not a school-owned item.

The school’s disciplinary committee is conducting further inquiries into the matter and has assured all stakeholders that they will be informed of the final outcome.