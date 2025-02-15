Featured

Patricia Poku •An audacious socialite

Efia Akese Life Feb - 15 - 2025 , 02:54 6 minutes read

She turns heads when she enters places. Aside from her unique sense of style, she sports a daring hairstyle — a bald head — which has become her identity.

Ms Patricia Poku, popularly known as “Abrokyire Hemaa”, can also be described as the livewire of parties as she brings energy to events and is the first to hit the dance floor.

The 58- year-old mother of three is gaining popularity across social media platforms in Ghana not only for her bold look but her confidence and sense of fashion.

Whether it’s a funeral, party, wedding, a planned photoshoot or even catching a flight, she’s sure to make a bold fashion statement with her clothes and accessories.

Last Tuesday, when she sat with The Mirror for an interview at the Osebo 247 Men’s Butik at North Kaneshie, Accra, Abrokyire Hemaa said her decision to wear a bald look was a result of a long battle with alopecia — an autoimmune disease that attacks hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss.

“It started as a small patch but degenerated with time. I split my time between Ghana and London and in London, I saw some of the best dermatologists; I’ve gone through different treatment procedures including acupuncture and Chinese herbs. At a point I even considered hair transplant but it was possible that the patches would reoccur, so I just decided to go bald and I’m loving it.”

Taking that bold decision, she said, had added an oomph to her already bubbly personality and has also influenced many women to be bold.

Graduating fashion school at 57

Her audacious trait doesn’t end with her looks or fashion sense. In 2023, at 57, she graduated from the Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design now JACCD Design Institute Africa, after completing a year’s certificate course in fashion and design.

Caption: Ms Poku was the President of her year group

“I knew that people might make derogatory comments on why an “old lady” is embarking on such a journey but I personally believe education has no end and also, it is better late than never. I settled on the school here because the requirements were quite flexible and the school focused more on practical things compared to the places I enquired about in London.”

“That decision has really helped me. I’m grateful to the founder, students and lecturers who gave me a push to complete the course. Some of my mates were as young as 17, more of my grandchildren but they accorded me great respect and supported me throughout. I was the president of our year group and I also did my best to encourage and support them in ways that I could,” she explained.

She said after graduating, she was selected with another gentleman as lifetime ambassadors of the school and so she still contributes in different ways towards the growth of the school.

Asked if she planned to set up a fashion business in Ghana, she said she had completed an internship in London and was currently considering taking other short courses before starting her fashion line.

“I have learnt to sew and design. So hopefully by the end of this year or early next year, I will put together a team and launch my fashion line.”

Early life

Ms Poku was born in London to Ghanaian parents in 1966. She recounted that her parents decided to bring her to Ghana when she was around age six.

Back in the day

In Ghana, she and her other siblings stayed with their grandmother in Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi, where she had her education before her Ordinary Levels at Kumasi Technical School.

“Around this time, all my siblings were in Ghana and my mother would come home from time to time. She was a hairdresser and loved fashion. I tell people I developed love for fashion through my mother. During the time she was with us in Ghana, I was always with her, learning how she styled hair and unconsciously picking her unique sense of fashion,” she recounted.

At 18, she returned to London and she enrolled at the South West London College for hairdressing courses.

“I worked in a few hairdressing salons in London. Along the line, my interest in fashion moved me into sourcing fashion clothes and accessories from Italy. My first fashion shop was in Kumasi and later a second one in Dzorwulu, Accra.”

“So just like my parents did with me, when I had my children, I brought them home so they could learn our norms and values for some time. Later, when I moved them to London, my attention was torn between running my business here and raising them as a single parent. I had people who worked for me but because I wasn’t here all the time the business suffered. With time, I decided to close the shops and concentrate fully on raising my children.”

Ms Poku (right), with her children. They are from left ; Philipa, Murphy and Shakeel

“It was a tough decision but looking at my children now, I am happy I made that decision. They have all turned out well and are pursuing their passion through different careers. I’m sure that but for them, I would have pursued my interests in fashion designing earlier but I have never regretted putting everything aside for them,” she narrated.

Staying fit

Ms Opoku doesn’t look like the average 58-year-old. She has a well-toned body, rocks very high heels, crop tops and is very confident in different designs of clothes.

Responding to how she’s kept her figure, she said, “I don’t take alcohol, I don’t smoke and I am very careful about what I eat. I attend many social functions but I’m always mindful of what I eat. I also take my exercise routines seriously; I go to the gym three times a week and do some aerobics at home. On some days, I walk or cycle.”

She added that being free-spirited also gives her the peace of mind to enjoy life’s moments, ignore the occasional derogatory comments she receives on social media, and live her best life.

Although she loves a variety of music and loves to dance, a trait she inherited from her parents, her favourites are old-school rhythms. She mentioned musicians such as Pat Thomas, C.K. Mann, The Ramblers Band, Jewel Ackah and Bob Pinodo as some of her all-time best.

Writer’s email: Efiaamoakoa2@gmail.com