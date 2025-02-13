2023 DVLA National Best Instructor, Marshall Bobobee elected President of ACDI-GH

Gloria Apprey Feb - 13 - 2025

In an inaugural ceremony held last Thursday, the Driver and Vehicle Licence Authority’s National Best Instructor of 2023, Marshall Bobobee, has been sworn in as the National President of the Association of Certified Driving Instructors of Ghana (ACDI-GH).

The ceremony took place at the Head Office of the Ghana Technical, Vocational Education and Training service (GTVET) at East Legon, Accra.

Gracing the event were representatives within the road transport industry including; Director of the Emergency Response Team of the MTTD, Chief Superintendent, Alexander K. Obeng, Director of Driver Training, Testing, and Licensing (DTTL) of the DVLA, Mr Kafui Semevo, Project Manager at Transaid-UK, Madam Thelma Ayisi, Principal Manager of NRSA, Mr Dennis Yeribu and President of the Ghana National Association of Driving Schools, Rev Erasmus Amankwah Addo.

Other newly elected executives sworn in included; Isaac Obour as first Vice President, Francis M Bantey as Financial Secretary, Victor Bruce-Crabbe as Research, Training & Development Officer, Reuben A. Gaglo as first Communications Officer and Solomon Friday Narh Lamptey as Organising Secretary.

In his inaugural address as President, Bobobee urged the government, corporate entities, and the media to collaborate with the association to enhance the road transport sector. He called for increased investment in driver training programs and reforms to create more job opportunities for instructors.

“To the government, we seek your continued partnership and support to ensure road safety remains a national priority. We also ask for the necessary reforms and investments in our industry to improve training programs and create more job opportunities,” he said.

Bobobee, who is the Head of Operations at the Precise Driving School also appealed to corporate organisations to invest in defensive driving training for their staff and to support initiatives that promote industry-specific driver education.

Additionally, he encouraged the media to use their platforms to highlight road safety issues, raise awareness about industry developments, and collaborate on public education campaigns.

Bobobee also expressed concern over the increasing number of experienced instructors leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad, warning that this trend could negatively impact the transport sector and the national economy.

“As noted by the Director of DTTL of the DVLA, Mr Semevo, there is already a shortage of certified instructors and so if no pragmatic steps are taken, the situation will only worsen,” Bobobee cautioned.