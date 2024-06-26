UHAS holds 2nd International Day

There was an international cultural exposition in Ho on Wednesday, June 12 when the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) held its second International Day.

The event, which was held at the Kofi Anyidoho Auditorium, was on the theme: “UHAS International Community – A catalyst for UHAS growth.” Groups from the Cuban, Cameroonian, Nigerian and Indian communities took part in the celebration with colourful displays of their culture, attire and cuisine.

There were also representatives from Togo, Ivory Coast and other countries. The Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, Professor Lydia Aziato, said the celebration was a symbolic occasion meant to acknowledge the presence of the institution’s international partners, students and faculty, and learn their culture.

“It is also to promote the internationalisation of UHAS, for all and sundry in the university community to feel at home,” she added. The Vice-Chancellor said UHAS had more than 50 international collaborators across the globe.

She urged students from the Diaspora and the sub-region to come and pursue their studies at UHAS. “We cannot journey alone; we need international partners to make a difference with their contribution to quality care.”

The Cuban dancers were adjudged the best. Meanwhile, another international ‘Science of defeating Malaria,’ hosted by UHAS, has ended. The week-long programme was attended by 100 health experts from 36 countries from Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The first-ever edition of the course was hosted by Senegal. Rwanda will host it next year. The UHAS Lead, Science of Defeating Malaria, Professor Evelyn Ansah, said COVID-19 brought about a lesson to do things differently to get better outcomes towards the global fight against malaria.

She said the deliberate transition of the globally focused leadership course was based on intentional actions among partners to build upon previous learning and its network of malaria professionals.

Further, Professor Ansah said, it was also based on teaching faculty to bring the course to malaria-endemic countries in a sustained, equitable manner built upon a priority of partnership with African universities.