Next article: Riding the storm out to succeed - The story of Percy Dickson Boamah

Mothers to let hair down at The Underbridge

Efia Akese Life Jun - 12 - 2024 , 12:19

The Underbridge Events Centre in East Legon, Accra, is known for hosting some of Accra’s plush events and parties.

Advertisement

When the venue opens today and tomorrow, it will be hosting mothers at the fourth edition of the Mum’s Day Out event. Organised by Baby Bliss, the event is to allow mothers to have fun and network while promoting their businesses.

Last year, the modelling contest among pregnant mothers who attended the event was one of the highlights of the day. Other fun activities included musical chairs, a dancing competition and Flip the Bottle.

Since its inception in 2019, the event has contributed to the growth of mother-owned businesses and encouraged others to set up their businesses. In an interview with the founder of Baby Bliss, Ms Alexis Ntsiakoh, she said being a mother in business, she realised the stress mothers experience in their daily lives and decided to create an avenue where they could unwind.

Also, she knows the challenges small businesses face and the importance of networking so the event is to let the businesses that mostly operate online meet with their clients and make new connections.

Some mothers competing at last year’s event

Aside from the sales and fun, there will also be free consultation by a team of health experts from Mediport Fertility Services. “I know a lot of women with fertility challenges do not seek help because they assume it is expensive.

At the event, we will give such people the opportunity to interact with experts. Some of these issues may not be complicated and so with a little guidance, they can be solved. “We will also have panel discussions on different subjects that affect families.

Topics include child nutrition, nutrition for mothers before and during conception, as well as speech and language therapy,” she added. Asked if it was a female-only event, she said, “The event has grown into a family day out so we have activities for children and men.

Later in the afternoon, we have a vendor setting up a bar for the men and another partner, ‘Games on Wheels’ providing us with games for all age groups.” Ms Ntsiakoh said each year, during the event, they also raised funds to support the activities of a local non-profit organisation or donated to the less privileged.