10 Nigerian teenagers rescued in Ghana to return home this week

Graphic Online International News Jun - 09 - 2024 , 11:46

Ten Nigerian teenagers who were recently rescued from suspected human traffickers in Ghana will be returning home this week, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The group, consisting of eight girls from Imo State and two from Plateau State, were freed following the arrest of a suspect who is now in Police custody in Ghana.

The Chairperson of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement on X expressed her gratitude to Callistus Elozieuwa, Chairman of the Ghana Board of Trustees of NIDCOM, and the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana for their efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the girls.

The statement, issued by NIDCOM spokesperson Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Saturday, commended the successful rescue operation.

Highlighting the persistent issue of human trafficking, Dabiri-Erewa called for continued vigilance and emphasized the necessity of apprehending, naming, and shaming traffickers to combat the crime. "While these girls were being rescued, more are probably still being trafficked," she noted.

The rescued teenagers are scheduled to return to Nigeria where they will be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the agency responsible for handling trafficking cases.