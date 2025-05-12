Featured

What is in a university’s name? Ending the name game in Ghana’s higher education system

George Kwadwo Anane, Ph.D. Opinion May - 12 - 2025 , 18:55 5 minutes read

The Power and Politics of Naming

In Ghanaian society, names carry deep meaning, not just physical identity, but spiritual, cultural, and strategic significance. From a Christo-traditional worldview to modern branding practices, names reflect purpose, values, and legacy.

For universities, names are even more consequential because they convey institutional visions and missions, inspire alumni pride, and shape reputations on national and global stages.

It is for this reason that the trend of renaming Ghana’s public universities, often after political figures, has sparked concern among stakeholders.

During the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, several public universities and technical institutions were proposed for renaming.

Eventually, some of them were renamed, sparking mixed reactions, especially from the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC).

In the confusion and controversy, the names of longstanding institutions were altered, with little effort to build consensus or explain strategic justification by the government of the day.

Personally, I struggled to grasp the rationale behind the change of names.

And like me, many students, faculty, and alumni are yet to come to terms with the new identities assigned to their universities.

Renaming universities may honour political figures, but when done without broad consultation, it undermines institutional stability and diminishes public trust. I am sounding a reminder that universities are not political trophies to be given at will because they are complex, special and autonomous ecosystems operating at global, national, and local levels.

They are often referred to as “glonacal” institutions: globally engaged, nationally relevant, and locally impactful. Their names should reflect that gravitas and not political expediency.

A Reversal in Sight? Hope and Concern

When multiple media houses reported on May 5, 2025, that the government was considering reversing the renaming of certain universities,

I felt both relief and apprehension. Relief, because such a move could restore institutional identities and set a precedent that naming decisions must be more deliberative rather than symbolic. Apprehension, because history suggests that without legal safeguards, future governments may repeat the cycle (renaming – reversal - renaming).

The Strategic Cost of Political Branding

Whether it is the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Navrongo, Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Wa, the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development in Kumasi, or the proposed renaming of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani after the late Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, the trajectory is the same - names of universities appear to be of political capital rather than strategic decisions. While this may become political achievements and an honour to the family and loved ones of the honourees, renaming our universities has a long-term impact on institutional branding, strategic positioning, and global reputation. Universities that could be renamed at the slightest political shift cannot be competitive in the global higher education landscape.

Lessons from Global Practice and Institutional Autonomy

Globally, universities are named according to some generally acceptable patterns including the purpose, historical relevance, location, or a combination of them.

There are some instances where universities are also named after some important national figures whose contributions transcend political boundaries.

Whether it is from the Humboldtian model, the Anglo-American or the British systems, the naming of universities is usually inclusive with input from governing councils, university management, students, and alumni. This practice reflects academic freedom and the sanctity of academic enterprise.

A clear reminder to everyone is that renaming universities is not just symbolic, it has a huge financial cost. Costs of rebranding universities through changes in letterheads, signages, stationery, websites, and other academic documents are huge and could redirect resources from urgent needs.

At a time when government funding for higher education is dwindling, must scarce resources go into renaming at the expense of building lecture theatres, laboratories, student accommodation, and scholarships for needy students? Moreover, renaming universities has reputational costs.

Frequent name changes can disrupt brand recognition, weaken alumni engagement, and confuse international partners. A university that changes its name every few years cannot be taken seriously in the global academic space.

A Call for Policy Reform and Creative Alternatives

The time has come for the enactment of a national policy framework to regulate how and when universities can be renamed. This must be grounded on a transparent, consultative and the participation of governing councils, management, faculty, administrators, students, alumni and external partners to uphold true academic freedom.

If the government of the day decides to honour any national figures who deserve honours in the higher education space, it must be creative. We can achieve this by establishing research centres of excellence in their areas of expertise, setting up scholarship schemes in their name, or naming halls of residence, conference rooms, auditoriums, streets and public lectures after them.

Let the proposed name reversals be the final chapter in this troubling trend. Our universities are sacred spaces for knowledge creation, innovation, and national development rather than political pawns.

The writer is a higher education administrator and academic with experience in university governance, quality assurance, strategic planning, and institutional process improvement.

Opinions shared in this op-ed article are mine and do not represent those of my employers.

