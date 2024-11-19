Next article: Mabel Delassie Awuku writes on how Ghanaians appear to be validating Mahama’s administration same as the American narrative surrounding Trump

The gentle giant in a wheel chair - Occasional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

Kwesi Yankah Opinion Nov - 19 - 2024 , 17:02

Late last week, I squirmed hearing a gentleman take on the good old JAK on TV, virtually tearing him apart for the spirited campaign he has mounted in support of DMB, a presidential hopeful. The searing attack on a past president was no news. But criticism turned sour; and old age known as a blessing, got a new name, a curse!

Desperate political rivals took the 88-year old to the cleaners, taunting him for the wheelchair to which he is now confined! In their words:

‘The heartless man who inflicted cruel policies as President deserves the wheelchair; it serves him right.’ Ouch!

I was awaiting an apology a day or two thereafter, but none such came from the foul mouths.

In place of a soothing apology came more offensive maledicta. The second dose was even more toxic, and cannot be repeated here. This was not the Ghana we knew.

Political banter has taken a new turn three weeks ahead of December adding to ominous clouds now hovering over Ghana.

The latest heat is all because an ex-President now in a wheelchair, has openly declared support for his party’s candidate as done all over the world. This time, that was offensive news! So then JAK’s disability from ageing, now becomes nature’s vengeance well deserved.

A virtual assault on old age and disability.

The foul mouths probably don’t live in homes where God’s able-bodied naturally grow into disability.

Virtually every home in the country today is a site for disability so long as people blessed with long life, may need support from a walking stick or wheelchair.

Indeed disability awaits all mankind, and may not even spare the mortals pissing on the gentle giant. The biggest irony being that the current victim of abuse, JAK, is the very President that signed Ghana’s Disability Act into Law in 2006, which was partly aimed at arresting the stigmatization of people with Disability.

Generally though Ghana’s politics has treated the Disabled with care; and we are proud on this occasion, to salute a past presidential candidate in wheelchair. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the CPP, please accept our congratulations!

Others have pushed the disabled further up the ladder. John Dramani Mahama, whose men now curse JAK for his disability, set a great pace as President when in 2013, he appointed visually-impaired Henry Daanaa as Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs. Thumbs up John; but that is the very reason he should have swiftly called his abusive men to order! The ‘we-are-sorry’ that finally came, arrived when enough hurt had been inflicted.

But apart from this Ghana is estimated to have 8% of the total population living with disability. Simply imagine the looming disaster for JDM, should a good proportion of disabled voters decide to protest the abuse of their hero.

But the Gentle Giant has had his days in politics, able bodied. In 1995, I was present when he launched his presidential campaign at the headquarters of the Ghana Journalists Association, then on the Korle Bu Road.

I was also an observer at the NPP delegates conference in the Great Hall of Legon, 1996; where delegates were confronted with a choice among six contenders for the flagbearer race: Albert Adu Boahen, Kwame Sarfo Adu, John Dzane Selby, Jones Ofori Atta, J H Mensah, and J A Kufuor the giant, who was 58. But something else happened that day on the sidelines: a young man in his late thirties, won the hearts of many when he introduced JAK with admirable eloquence. Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyapong was his name. Kwabena as far back as 1995, had been spotted as great presidential material.

The delegates choice came as a big surprise to many that had tipped Adu Boahen, only because the teeming supporters of JAK had their lips sealed. The gentle giant, however, bowed to incumbent Jerry Rawlings in 1996, and took his turn as President 2000, his victory facilitated by his campaign tour of every constituency across the nation.

The able-bodied giant sailed through a successful tenure, during which he masterminded a Disability Law and several social interventions.

But political rivals now trample upon the giant, sneering at him at a time he most deserves our tender care!

But December soon comes to wipe the tears of Ghana’s Giant in a wheelchair.

Kufuor, J. A. Kufuor.

[email protected]