Zebra crossings, important road signs!

Mavis Kabukuor Opinion Jun - 24 - 2024 , 09:57

Zebra crossings are the clearly marked crossing points on roads to serve as designated areas for pedestrians to safely cross the road. Drivers are expected to stop at a zebra crossings to allow pedestrians who wish to cross the road to do so.

Zebra crossings help in reducing accidents by increasing the visibility of pedestrians to drivers and indicating where pedestrians have the right of way.

Ignoring zebra crossings can be disastrous for both pedestrians and drivers. When drivers ignore zebra crossings, it can lead to accidents, injuries and even fatalities. Drivers who fail to stop at zebra crossings make pedestrians wait for longer times to cross roads, and also endanger pedestrians’ lives.

In Ghana, the penalty for not adhering to zebra crossing rules by drivers can include fines for drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians at these designated crossings.

It's important for drivers to respect zebra crossings to ensure the safety of pedestrians and avoid legal consequences. When pedestrians don't follow zebra crossing signs, they increase the risk of accidents involving pedestrians and vehicles.

Some common reasons pedestrians ignore zebra crossing signs include distractions like using their phones while walking, being in a rush, not paying attention to traffic signals, or simply not realising the importance of following the signs for their safety

It's crucial for pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and follow traffic regulations to prevent accidents. It's essential for pedestrians to adhere to zebra crossing signs to ensure their safety and the smooth flow of traffic.

Zebra crossings are as important as any other road safety sign and the police should arrest drivers who refuse to stop at zebra crossings and also punish pedestrians who ignore the sign.

Additionally more education is needed on zebra crossings.

Mavis Kabukuor, UniMAC-IJ.

E-mail: [email protected]