Next article: Indiscipline on our roads: When does it stop?

Struggling through the potholes: Tale of Pokuase-Mayera Road

Grace Ama Acquah Opinion Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:57

The Pokuase-Mayera Road, a lifeline for many communities, has become a symbol of neglect and hardship.

Advertisement

This vital route, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, has deep potholes and uneven surfaces, making every journey a test of endurance and patience. The road, which has worsened over time, has become dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians.

Commuters and residents along the Pokuase-Mayera road face daily challenges navigating the hazardous stretch. The once bustling thoroughfare now is a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting crucial infrastructure.

The road's sorry state not only disrupts travel but also impacts the livelihoods of those relying on it for their daily activities. Despite pleas from the community and calls for action, the road continues to deteriorate, leaving many to wonder when relief will come.

The resilience of the people using this road is commendable, but their patience is wearing thin as they endure the hardships caused by its deplorable condition. The deplorable state of the road is a wake-up call to authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and development.

Immediate attention and resources are needed to restore this vital link and ensure the safety and well-being of all who depend on it. The road's rehabilitation is not just a matter of convenience, but a necessity for the communities it serves, highlighting the urgent need for action to address this pressing issue.

Grace Ama Acquah,

Student,

University of Media, Art and Communication/Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-GIJ).