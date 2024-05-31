Featured

Saving TOR for economy, revenue generation, employment - Selling not an option

Charles Owusu Juanah Opinion May - 31 - 2024 , 10:49

Founded in 1963 by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) represents Ghana's ambition for industry and self-reliance.

Advertisement

Situated in Tema, the nation's biggest port city, TOR was created to decrease Ghana's reliance on imported petroleum products and promote economic growth through industrialisation.

TOR plays a crucial role in Ghana's energy sector and economy for several reasons: Energy security: TOR ensures a steady supply of refined petroleum products, reducing vulnerability to global oil price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

Foreign exchange savings: Domestic refining saves significant foreign exchange spent on importing petroleum products, preserving valuable reserves. Job creation: TOR is a major employer, generating jobs across various sectors, contributing to poverty reduction and socio-economic development.

Strategic opportunity

Investing in TOR is a strategic opportunity for revenue generation and economic growth under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's government. By revitalising and modernising TOR's operations and infrastructure, the government can unlock its potential as a significant revenue generator for several reasons.

Firstly, TOR's operations stimulate downstream industries, support ancillary businesses, and drive GDP growth by creating demand for goods and services. Additionally, TOR enhances Ghana's energy security by ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products, reducing reliance on imported fuel, and mitigating risks associated with supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Overall, investing in TOR offers the potential to boost revenue generation, stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance Ghana's position in the global energy market.

Prioritising TOR

Investing in Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is crucial for Ghana's development, given fuel's vital role in every aspect of the country. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's potential government could rightly prioritise TOR investment for several reasons.

Firstly, TOR's operations have broad economic implications, including job creation, revenue generation, and industrial expansion, making it a cornerstone of economic activity and progress.

Additionally, TOR stimulates downstream industries, supports ancillary businesses, and drives GDP growth by creating demand for goods and services.

Supporting TOR

To support Ghana's economic growth and energy security, it's vital for government entities, state enterprises, agencies, institutions and patriotic citizens to buy petroleum products from Tema Oil Refinery (TOR). This commitment serves crucial purposes.

Firstly, choosing TOR's products can save costs for both the government and citizens since locally refined products are often competitively priced compared to imports. Additionally, supporting TOR reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting petroleum products over long distances.

Ultimately, prioritising TOR purchases and reducing imports are crucial steps for achieving energy security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's government, thereby strengthening Ghana's economy for the benefit of all citizens.

Economic imperative

Revamping Tema Oil Refinery to its full capacity is crucial for Ghana's economic progress under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's potential presidency. This effort promises numerous benefits, from economic diversification to improved energy security.

By maximising TOR's capacity, Ghana can reduce reliance on volatile commodities, strengthening its resilience to economic shocks. Moreover, increased refinery output means higher export revenues, bolstering foreign exchange reserves and ensuring fiscal stability.

Additionally, TOR's revitalisation will create job opportunities, benefiting skilled refinery workers and support staff, thus reducing unemployment and poverty. Local refining of petroleum products like petroleum gas, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and others enhances energy security by stabilising supply chains and prices.

Legal

Revitalising TOR is crucial for Ghana's energy security and economic growth, going beyond just upgrading infrastructure. Section 74 of the Ghana Oil and Gas Law prohibits exporting raw crude oil from Ghana when TOR is fully operational.

This highlights the government's commitment to adding value domestically and maximising Ghana's natural resources' economic benefits. Mandating TOR's refining capacity usage encourages investment in modernisation, driving economic growth, job creation and industrialisation. Compliance requires significant investment from both the government and oil industry players.

Revitalising TOR supports Ghana's goal of domestic value addition, paving the way for economic empowerment and energy security. In conclusion, the future of TOR is crucial for Ghana's economic stability, energy security and overall development.

Despite challenges, revitalising TOR under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's potential government is essential for Ghana's prosperity. TOR remains vital for revenue generation, job creation and economic growth. Prioritising its modernisation and infrastructure investment is key for sustainable development.

Advertisement

Selling TOR isn't an option; it's a cornerstone of Ghana's path to self-sufficiency and global competitiveness. By supporting TOR's revitalisation, Ghana can secure a brighter future, fuelling its economy and ensuring prosperity for all citizens.