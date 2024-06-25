On the brink; high hopes, hard realities

Jun - 25 - 2024

I reminisce about years in High School, particularly in class being taught my favourite elective, Chemistry.

The captivating study of atoms to its subatomic level and the various roles in chemical reactions. While I could not visualise this physically, the knowledge obtained could not be forgotten.

Years on, it’s that same principle we build further knowledge on. However, the typical Ghanaian child is always made to visualise things internally and the narrative is similar when it comes to the practicality of it.

It is as though, the application of everything lives gratuitously in our heads while we watch the Western world practically modify already advanced technologies to their constant benefits.

What then may be the issue? I am certainly not against theoretical study and the memorisation of various formulae, charts, theories, principles and laws.

However, the study of Science goes deeper than that. Science is a body of knowledge obtained from constant investigation and experimentation. So, the child in the hinterlands sitting on the bare floor, with torn pieces of a Science textbook is certainly not learning Science.

Talents

Day in, day out, we watch our God-given talents wash away while indirectly get intimidated by the Western world with our constant dependence on their advances in technologies.

Even in our manufacturing space, we are so accustomed to the assembling of imported parts to the construction of it, and truly this is our best. Furthermore, our raw materials are exported in their primary form, only to be brought back, highly processed with pleasing aesthetics. O Mother Ghana!

As such, the Ghana cedi keeps facing monumental depreciation while we sit back and look helplessly, quoting all the economic jargon, that never seem to save the situation. The ramifications of the entirety of situations could be seen and felt in our daily transactions and the hardships we have equally normalised.

Reflecting

Reflecting on the iconic words from the Late Kofi Annan; Knowledge is power, information is liberating, education is progress in the premise of every family, of every nation. Truthful analyses thus reveal a missing gap between our educational system and our progress made.

The Ghanaian youth having embarked on an academic journey, acquiring invaluable knowledge is faced with the toughest challenge of making ends meet thereafter. But then I begin to wonder, where is that supposed power knowledge presents?

The power to cause change, create, invent and modify our current situations to replicate what we desire, just like the developed nations. While I end my lamentations, may I just say, it may get better.

Yes! A Ghana with full potential and zero mediocrity, a country with lucrative job offers, a nation with enough credit facilities for the young entrepreneur. This is certainly not hard to envisage and implement.

Till then, government of Ghana, the deafening cries from the young Ghanaian is nothing related to a political agenda, but one of genuine concern. To the young leader, pursue the right interest of your followers who look up to you daily. Less talk! More work!

Lastly to the young dreamer, develop your skills to meet global trends, brand your image differently, and just do it right. It may get better, it will get better and it has to get better.

The writer is an employee of Promasidor Ghana Limited.

E-mail: [email protected]