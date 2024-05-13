Featured

ECOWAS, watch Togo

Mark Logo Opinion May - 13 - 2024 , 10:30

Slowly and gradually, Togo is sliding into a dynastic system of government. After 38 years of Eyadema's autocratic rule, his son Faure is also trying to equal his father's record or even exceed it.

Advertisement

About three weeks ago, Togo conducted a manipulative legislative election to change the country's Constitution to allow the country's president, Faure Gnassingbe, to perpetuate his rule in that country after 20 years in power.

ECOWAS, the regional body, is looking on unconcerned and if out of frustration there is a revolt, they would then come in, issuing empty threats. Why is it that Nigeria and Ghana, the two super powers in the region, are sticking to the four-year mandate renewable only by one term but are allowing other heads to use ways and means to remain in power forever?

By now another son of the Eyadema dynasty is getting ready to succeed Faure, if he eventually retires, or as in the case of his father, dies in office. What at all do some heads of state think when they act as though they and their family members are the only ones capable of ruling in their countries ?

When soldiers in Mali, out of frustration, took up arms and overthrew their President, ECOWAS came barking with threats to invade that country. It turned out to be an empty threat!

How l wish ECOWAS had gone ahead to send troops to Mali! They would have been thrashed!

ECOWAS must be seen to be advising its member heads of state to stick to their constitutional mandates and stop these constitutional coups. This type of manipulation must stop.

Mark Logo,

Asst. Comm of Customs (retd),

Tema.