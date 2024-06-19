Economic theory impeding national development

There is a concept in economics known as the comparative advantage theory which is being taught in our schools and universities and practised at the national level as well.

Stripped to its barest essentials, the theory maintains that all countries gain from free trade if they specialise in the production of those commodities in which they have a comparative cost advantage and exchange those products for commodities in whose production they have a comparative cost disadvantage.

In this way, both sets of countries can optimise their production capacities in the areas in which they specialise, so says the theory. There are several reasons why this is dubious.

First of all, it was contrived by European colonising powers, mainly Britain, to provide an intellectual rationalisation for a system of international trade in which colonies were compelled to specialise in the production of primary agricultural commodities and mineral extraction while the colonial powers specialised in industrial manufacturing and finance.

The main objective of this arrangement was not only to ensure a ready and cheap supply of raw materials for industries of the imperial metropolis but also to prevent the colonial victims from industrialising.

Another reason why this theory is fraudulent is the differences in the elasticities of demand between primary produce and industrial manufacturers.These differences ensure that the burden of adjusting to the recurrent crises in the international economic system is routinely passed on to the former colonies.

This is achieved through the deliberate lowering of the prices of their primary exports and the hiking of the prices of their industrial imports. This and other subterfuge methods are used to ensure the exploitative transfer of capital from underdeveloped countries to industrialised countries.

Therein lies the paradox where underdeveloped countries are not only paying the cost of the prosperity of the advanced industrialised countries but are also bearing losses. To illustrate this point, at the time of Ghana’s independence, a ton of cocoa could buy four VW Beetle cars.