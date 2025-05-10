Against all Odds: Autobiography of Emeritus Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa

Rev. Dr Michael Ayertey Nanor May 10, 2025

In an age where autobiographies often veer toward self-congratulation, Against All Odds by Emeritus Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa rises like a beacon—unfiltered, unpretentious and utterly unforgettable.

From the muddy paths of Mame Dede to the hallowed halls of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and from near-death experiences on a moving train to decision-making in the Vice-Chancellor’s office, Professor Adarkwa’s story is both intensely personal and profoundly public.

His voice throughout is marked by humility, precision and an unwavering belief in the grace of God.

Childhood forged

"I was born at home on Sunday, December 16, 1951… My parents were not sure if I could survive beyond two years. But I survived—against all odds."— Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa

It all started in Mame Dede, an Eastern Ghanaian village. Professor Adarkwa learned about the ethnocultural basis of society.

Thus, shared meals, seasonal flooding, blistering hands from pounding fufu and lengthy walks to gather water or trek to the farm were not just daily challenges, but crucibles that created character, resilience and purpose.

However, these basic beginnings reveal a theological truth: God resides in compound houses, as well as cathedrals.

Education as exodus

Professor Adarkwa’s story is also the story of education as liberation, in the Police Depot Primary School and the Presbyterian Boys’ Middle Boarding School, Amanfo.

The level of discipline at the Police Depot Primary and the Presbyterian Boys’ Middle Boarding School, Amanfo, needs emphasis.

Here, he was equipped with the needed skills and temperament for the advancement ahead.

At Mfantsipim, he discovers his academic inadequacies and begins the hard climb toward transformation.

It was heart-warming to see each stakeholder contributing whatever they had: some brought pieces of ladies’ or women’s kente cloth; some contributed science textbooks to enable him to enrol at the School."— Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa.

His wake-up call came when a reclassification placed him in 4B1, outside the elite science track—a sobering moment that ignited his determination to take his academics seriously.

Guided by mentors and grace, that hunger became the fire fuelling his journey.

His admission to KNUST initiates a career in academia and national advancement.

His study of planning was intentional. He established his life trajectory prior to understanding his vocation.

Professor Adarkwa does not exhibit behaviour characteristic of a child prodigy.

He acquires knowledge via effort, not deceit.

As a foreign student at UBC and MSU, Professor Adarkwa describes his experiences.

Scholar as servant

"There is nothing like a trivial election—one careless word can alter the outcome"— Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa.

What truly elevates this autobiography is Professor Adarkwa’s consistent portrayal of leadership as stewardship.

His time as a Teaching Assistant, Lecturer, and eventually Vice-Chancellor is not written as a ladder climbed, but as a cross carried.

Each administrative challenge is filtered through a moral lens: How do we lead without losing our soul?

Faith without apology

"Without this [faith], one is incomplete, and this is what is portrayed in the closing sections of this autobiography."— Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa.

Equally compelling is the way faith is woven through every chapter, not as a decorative thread, but as the backbone.

His involvement with the Presbyterian Church at KNUST is not a side story; it is the soul of the narrative.

From his early years of Scripture Union to his presidency of the Asante Presbytery Men’s Fellowship, Professor Adarkwa portrays Christianity not as a weekend identity but as a daily discipline.

In fact, what Against All Odds does best is what few autobiographies dare: it makes the case for faith in the public square. He declares: “Without God, I am incomplete.”

Vulnerable moments

"Between Nsawam and Asuoyaa… the only space available was for me to stand towards one of the entrance/exit points of the train that was also travelling at top speed."— Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa.

Amidst the triumphs are tragedies and trials.

The death of his son at age twelve, financial struggles abroad, the loneliness of doctoral studies and that unforgettable near-death experience on a speeding train, all of these moments reveal a man not immune to life’s cruelties, but resilient in its wake.

Mirror to the nation

What makes this book so timely is that it reads as a mirror to Ghana’s development journey. Professor Adarkwa not only studies developmental issues, but he also lives them.

His involvement in the Commission on the Creation of New Regions reveals a man deeply in touch with the aspirations of a nation.

His policy advocacy, research contributions and curriculum reforms show how academia can serve societal needs.

His leadership philosophy, based on less talk and more work, makes the book a must-read for every public servant.

Final reflections

Against All Odds is more than an autobiography—it is a theology of purpose, a pedagogy of hope and a politics of character.

In a country yearning for honest voices and humble visionaries, Emeritus Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa stands as a rare gem.

His story is not the exception, it is the evidence that Ghana still works when people of faith, focus and fortitude lead with conscience.

So, if you ever wondered whether your small beginnings disqualify you from national relevance, read this book.

If you doubted whether morality still has a place in modern leadership, read this book.

And if you have ever asked whether one life can truly make a difference, read this book.

Then read it again.

