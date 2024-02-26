You are the Yaa Asantewaa of our time, forget the lazy Ghanaians -Shatta Wale supports Afua Asantewaa

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 26 - 2024

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has heaped praises on Afua Asantewaa for taking up an initiative to promote Ghanaian music with her singa-thon attempt.

The last few days might have been tough for Afua Asantewaa, who is being dragged on social media for what her critics believe to be dishonesty on her part for not disclosing her disqualification by Guinness World Records (GWR) for longest singing marathon by an individual.

Shatta Wale, however, believes that the attacks are needless, describing Afua Asantewaa as the “Yaa Asantewaa of our time” irrespective of her disqualification.

“Some Ghanaians won’t appreciate you but Shatta wale and his shatta movement fans say Ayekoo God said I should tell you ,you are the YAA ASANTEWAA OF OUR TIME ..

“Go girl and forget some lazy Ghanaians…

“They just don’t appreciate but God and shatta wale fans appreciate your course to make our music get to the highest heights .You did it girl 💪💪💪🌍🌍🌍🌍🌍🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum” he wrote on Facebook.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's ambitious bid to secure a Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon was unsuccessful.

The decision to disqualify Asantewaa was conveyed through a statement posted by the official Guinness World Records handle on social media on Friday, February 23.

The statement expressed regret that her attempt did not meet the necessary criteria for success but encouraged her to consider future record-breaking endeavours.

Part of the statement read: "Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans."

Mrs Aduonum embarked on the endeavour in December 2023, aiming to surpass the existing record held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who sang for an impressive 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Despite her determination, her attempt fell short, resulting in her disqualification from claiming the prestigious title.

In an interview with GTV earlier today, Afua Asantewaa mentioned that the Guinness World Records (GWR) breached their contract when it announced the result of her singing marathon since it was agreed in the contract signed with GWR that she would be informed of the results so she can announce it to the world.

