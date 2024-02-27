Next article: You are the Yaa Asantewaa of our time, forget the lazy Ghanaians -Shatta Wale supports Afua Asantewaa

Diddy sued again: Male music producer accuses rapper of sexual assault

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 09:44

Sean Combs, the influential rapper and entrepreneur widely known as Diddy, is facing legal action after being sued by a male music producer who accuses him of sexual assault and coercion into engaging in sexual acts with prostitutes.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, alleges that Combs subjected the producer to repeated instances of unwanted touching and groping, as well as coercive behaviour that included forcing him to share intimate spaces while Combs showered and moved about unclothed.

Responding to the accusations, Combs's attorney, Shawn Holley, vehemently denied the claims, labelling them as "pure fiction" and asserting that there is substantial evidence to refute them. Holley affirmed that they would address the allegations in court and pursue appropriate legal action against those making the claims.

The lawsuit, brought forth by attorney Tyrone Blackburn on behalf of the producer, also alleges that Combs pressured the producer into engaging with prostitutes and facilitated situations where the producer found himself waking up alongside sex workers, suspecting he may have been drugged.

This legal action is one among several sexual assault lawsuits recently filed against Combs, which include previous allegations from R&B singer Cassie, settled last year, and accusations from a woman who claims Combs raped her two decades ago when she was 17. In addition to Combs, the lawsuit also implicates Harve Pierre, president of Combs's label Bad Boy Records, and an unidentified individual.

Combs has vehemently denied all accusations, maintaining his innocence and vowing to defend his reputation and family.