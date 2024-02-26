Next article: Do you want to know if your partner is loyal? Read this!

I divorced three years ago – Trigmatic reveals

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 26 - 2024 , 19:24

Ghanaian musician and media personality, Trigmatic has revealed he has been divorced for three years, making a significant milestone in his personal life.

He made the disclosure in an interview on D-Black Unkut show, where Trigmatic publicly shared his story for the first time.

“I am divorced”, he stated. “A lot of people don’t know. It’s not something I talk about…Yeah, it has been three years now”.

While the divorce itself was kept private, he clarified that the decision was made mutually and was not a result of his career.

“No, I think COVID got us to like to be at home and so... it was very peaceful though."

Though the marriage ended, he reflected on the experience with a sense of growth and gratitude. "The past three years have been filled with learning, resilience, and the importance of self-love," he shared.

This revelation offers a glimpse into his personal life while highlighting the importance of self-reflection and navigating personal challenges with grace and positivity.

Trigmatic married Edith Schandorf on March 25, 2017. While he remains private about the divorce itself, he has recently expressed openness to the possibility of finding love again in the future.

"I will marry again if I meet the right person," he said.