(VIDEO)Marriage tough and a lot hard work –Gifty Anti

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Apr - 24 - 2024 , 14:13

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has spoken out about the challenges of marriage, describing it as tough and requiring lots of emotional and mental strength.

Advertisement

In an interview with GhOne TV and monitored by Graphic Showbiz, Gifty Anti shared her insights on what it takes to be prepared for marriage.

“Marriage is tough, it takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of emotions, and mental dexterity, you need to be mentally, emotionally, psychologically prepared,” she said.

Gifty Anti and Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa’s married in 2015. However, the union which is blessed with a daughter has been fraught with ceaseless rumours of separation.

In May last year, the distinguished media personality was forced to come out to debunk rumours of her separation from her husband. (Related articles: Gifty Anti: Successful women are not rude, “I’m hurt and disappointed about my false divorce” -Gifty Anti)

At the time, she noted that she had decided not to pay attention to the negative news about her marriage but stay focused since she has always been a target in the marriage.

“We have decided to talk at the appropriate time. It’s not the first time this had happened and obviously, I am the target.

“The people talking about me do not know me. They don’t know anything about me. So, what should I do? Go round telling everybody about it? I stay focused because these things can derail me. I am hurt, and disappointed”, she is quoted to have said at the time.

Watch video below: