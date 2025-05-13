Next article: US cuts tariffs on small parcels from Chinese firms like Shein and Temu

Trump's 100% Tariff on foreign movies threatens to cripple African Cinema

Nana Karikari, Senior International Affairs and Political Analyst Showbiz News May - 13 - 2025 , 12:04 5 minutes read

President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose a potential 100% tariff on foreign films entering the United States has stirred up a storm of panic within the international filmmaking community, with much anxiety sweeping across the vibrant and emerging African cinema sector.

The impact of this move could be significant and far-reaching. President Trump has praised this move as an effort to inject life into a "dying" Hollywood. This film tariff might affect both the producers and consumers of movies across the African continent, especially on film powerhouses such as Nigeria and Ghana.

Trump's Suggested Tariff: A Shot Across the Bow?

On his social media site, Truth Social, Trump promised to direct the Commerce Department and the US Trade Representative to impose a 100% tariff on all foreign-filmed movies imported into the United States. His argument, as stated, is about the supposed breakdown of the American movie industry. Trump blames foreign incentives that are pushing studios and filmmakers out of the US.

This proposal, if implemented, could be a severe ratcheting up of trade hostility, one that might induce retaliatory action by other nations. It might fundamentally alter the landscape of international film distribution. Notably, this perspective is not widely accepted across the US movie industry itself. Some critics argue that the industry's challenges are far more complicated and nuanced.

Is Hollywood Really "Dying"?

Trump's assertion that the American film industry is "dying" is unfounded. Hollywood does have its issues, certainly -- foreign competition from streaming outlets and foreign productions -- but it remains a giant of global cinema.

Other nations and cities offer tax credits and other incentives to have films and TV shows produced there, but that is common practice everywhere. California itself has also provided its own tax credits to retain the making of films in-state.

The "death" of Hollywood is far from being a public consensus, and the proposed tariff raises questions about the severity of the industry's problems. It must be said that the health of the American film industry is evolving with new channels and models of distribution but the overall situation is debatable.

How Would the Tariffs Work?

The real mechanism for implementing such tariffs has yet to be established. Movies, as intellectual property, do not fit well into the traditional model of tariffed goods.

The United States Trade Representative_(USTR) has indicated that services are vulnerable to_ non-tariff barriers to trade like regulation and tax incentives. This suggests that the tariffs could even be in the form of increased import duty on digital distribution rights, license charges, or otherwise.

The uncertainty of application also raises more questions on the possibility of unintended consequences and challenges to the law. These challenges could be consistent with international trade treaties, most significantly with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Such a tariff could be legally contestable under World Trade Organization (WTO) law, which tries to avoid discriminatory trade. The legal challenge possibility makes the proposed tariff increasingly problematic, and its implementation in the end unlikely.

African Incentives and the New Global Film Landscape

Even as Trump complains of foreign bribery, African countries equally acknowledge their economic and cultural value of the filmmaking industries from within themselves. South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, among many others, make bids.

They offer tax holiday packages, co-production agreements, and infrastructure investments. These are inducements for hosting local and foreign filmmakers alike. These are geared towards building indigenous capability, encouraging job creation, and enhancing cultural exchange.

The threatened US tariffs, if implemented, could discourage international cooperation, slowing down the development of African cinema.

It's also important to mention that these suggested film tariffs could disrupt global trade agreements, and destabilize the world's economy. It's also notable to mention the role of institutions such as the African Union_in advancing the policy of movies on the continent.

Lastly, such incentives often fall under broader economic development strategies, which can potentially diversify national economies.

Influence on African Cinema

To African cinema industries, e.g., Nigeria's Nollywood and Ghana's Ghallywood, Trump's proposed tariffs have material impacts.

These tariffs may not represent the primary cash stream. However, their spillover effect on foreign distribution to theaters abroad, at festivals internationally, and even potential co-production potential could be substantial.

Reducing the overall US demand for overseas films, might impact the African cinema's presence and credibility to an extent globally at large.

Besides that, the tariffs may deter international streaming platforms from investing in African content, further limiting the international audience for African stories.

It also stands the risk of making the world film market more segmented. African producers might have to rely more and more on local distribution, which could hamper their growth.

However, this could foster more intra-African collaborations and investments in local infrastructure. This proposed tariff could highlight the need for more intra-African film distribution and collaboration in order to eliminate the pressure of external forces.

Opportunities and Challenges

Despite the potential severity of these tariffs, they also have benefits for African filmmakers to diversify and change their markets.

More focus on digital distribution, African co-productions, and regional cooperation could render a level playing field against any harmful effect. It could also translate into more investment in the quality of African films in order to compete off the continent.

The proposed tariffs are a stark reminder of the interconnected nature of the world cinema market. They are a reminder that African filmmakers must be able adapt to challenges facing the world of entertainment today.

As the drama unfolds, Africa must consider the probable fate with careful deliberation. It must also make preparations to protect its young film industries. This is in order to allow African tales to keep on being viewed on the international stage.

It is also crucial to consider the need for more intra-African film distribution and collaboration in order to minimize the pressure of external forces.

The long-term impact on African film will depend on how fast African filmmakers and governments are able to adapt to these potential changes.

Source: Joy Entertainment