Top 10 acts to watch at TGMA26

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 13:08 5 minutes read

TELECEL Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), one of the biggest events on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar has announced submission for entries on January 21, 2025, setting the stage for Ghana’s finest talents to compete for recognition. And already, heated conversations over who claims the ultimate prize—Artiste of the Year is underway.

This coveted title remains the highest honour awarded an artiste or group of artistes by TGMA Academy, TGMA Board and the general public as having demonstrated exceptional audience appeal, radio play, online streaming numbers and overall popularity within the year under review.

Ahead of the nominees’ announcement, Graphic Showbiz today compiles a list of artistes who have excelled during the year and are deserving of a place in the Artiste of the Year category. Check them out.

King Paluta

Last year’s TGMA Best New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta, has done more than justify the honour, he has thrived.

The young musician has been consistent in dropping hits and maintained an active presence on both local and international stages.

With his singles Makoma and For the Popping (Apicki) garnering 2.6 million and 1.7 million views respectively on YouTube, he has enjoyed widespread airplay and ranked among the top five on streaming platforms like Boomplay and Apple Music Ghana. He boasts of 70.3 million streams on Boomplay.

King Promise

After coming agonisingly close to winning TGMA Artiste of the Year last year, King Promise did not give up but soldiered on with renewed vigour.

He collaborated with Nigerian star, Shallipopi and London-based Afro-fusion artiste Gabzy to create bangers Continental and Perfect Combi.

The songs did not only dominate streaming platforms but also sparked viral TikTok dance challenges. Continental amassed 1 million YouTube views and Perfect Combi hitting 11 million.

He Wrapped up the year as a headline act at Afrofuture’s Culture Beach Jam and a sold-out Promiseland concert. King Promise has the bragging rights to an impressive 125 million Boomplay streams.

Empress Gifty

In a genre often overshadowed by secular music, Empress Gifty emerged a shining star on the Gospel scene, competing with mainstream acts in the year under review.

Her hit single Watch Me dominated TikTok trends and became a favourite on radio stations nationwide. With 1.8 million YouTube views, she proved Gospel music can resonate powerfully with diverse audience. Empress Gifty has a total of 3 million Boomplay streams.

Stonebwoy

He is the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year and Stonebwoy,showed no signs of slowing down in the year under review.

Known for his relentless drive, he treated music enthusiasts with hits such as Jerejere, which picked up 2.9 million YouTube views. His collaboration with Jamaican Dancehall Queen Spice, Jiggle & Whine, secured 611,000 YouTube views.

That is not all, his annual Bhim Concert, which featured a mix of local and international stars, further solidified his reputation as a global music icon. With a staggering 175 million Boomplay streams, it would come as no shock if he pops up on the list and even wins the prize.

KiDi

KiDi’s undeniable talent secured him a spot among the frontrunners. His collaboration with 2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, Lomo Lomo became a sensation, earning 5 million views on YouTube.

He also graced major stages including Culture Beach Jam and hosted his Likor On the Beach concert. KiDi is a proud owner of 110 million Boomplay streams making him one to look out for on the list.

Black Sherif

Black Sherif has been nothing short of consistent in the year under review. Having won the Artiste of the Year award in 2023, he remained a strong contender with hits such as Kilos Milos and Shut Up.

The songs’ visualizers amassed 2.9 million and 1.9 million YouTube views, respectively. His sold-out Zaama Disco concert and his impressive 529.3 million Boomplay streams reaffirm his place in the Artiste of the Year category.

Kuami Eugene

In the year under review, Kuami Eugene maintained his relevance and dominance in the music space through bangers and songwriting.

His singles Canopy and Problem gained significant airplay and very good streaming numbers. Canopy boasts of 2.3 million views on YouTube, while Problem had 432,000 views.

With 148.4 million streams on Boomplay, Kuami Eugene is one artiste who can’t go missing on the list.

Sarkodie

A familiar face in this category, the rap legend Sarkodie is a perennial presence in the Artiste of the Year category, and this year might not be different.

With songs such as No Sir and Messiah dominating the airwaves, Sarkodie reaffirmed his status as one of Ghana’s most steady and influential artistes.

His songs garnered significant traction, with No Sir reaching 112,000 YouTube views and Messiah amassing 550,000 views. With 242 million Boomplay streams is likely to make the list again.

Fameye

Fameye’s slow start to the year quickly transformed into a remarkable finish, thanks to his chart-topping single Very Soon. The song became an instant hit, climbing charts and earning 2.5 million YouTube views.

With 87.3 million Boomplay streams and multiple electrifying performances, Fameye solidified his place as one of the year’s standout acts.

Kofi Kinaata

While he is yet to claim the coveted TGMA Artiste of the Year award, Kinaata has excelled in other categories, particularly as a multiple-time winner of Songwriter of the Year award.

In the year under review, Kofi Kinaata released his much-acclaimed Kofi oo Kofi EP, which features standout tracks like Auntie Ama and Effiekuma Brokenheart.

Auntie Ama has accumulated 516,000 views on its official YouTube page, while Effiekuma Brokenheart has soared to 1.9 million views .

Kofi Kinaata's music made significant waves on music charts and streaming platforms. On Boomplay alone, he has amassed a total of 101.9 million streams. He also crowned the year under review with his Made In Tadi concert.