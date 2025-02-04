“We have a rich heritage” – Wenchimanhene encourages Warrior King

Feb - 04 - 2025

The Paramount Chief of Wenchi, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, has reaffirmed the power of heritage and craftsmanship, encouraging Warrior King Watches to continue its mission of showcasing Ghanaian talent on the global stage.

Speaking after acquiring the Warrior King Piéce Unique, a bespoke luxury timepiece crafted by renowned Ghanaian horologist Patrick Amofah, the Wenchimanhene emphasized that time and heritage are deeply intertwined, shaping leadership, legacy, and progress.

"Time is our heritage, and talent is rich. The legacy of our ancestors is measured not just in the years they ruled, but in how they used time to shape the future. This timepiece is more than a symbol of prestige—it is a testament to the wisdom, resilience, and excellence that define us as a people."

The Piéce Unique, designed with gold accents, royal insignias, and intricate engravings, embodies the spirit of Ghanaian royalty, celebrating leadership, tradition, and innovation.

Encouraging Patrick Amofah and Warrior King Watches, the Wenchimanhene praised their dedication to African excellence and urged them to continue elevating Ghanaian craftsmanship in the luxury watchmaking industry.

"Ghana’s talent is boundless. Warrior King Watches is proving that our craftsmanship can stand alongside the finest in the world. Let us keep innovating, creating, and telling our stories through artistry and excellence."

With Warrior King Watches gaining international recognition, the Wenchimanhene’s endorsement is both a tribute to tradition and a call to action—reminding all that time, when honored with purpose, becomes the foundation of an enduring legacy.