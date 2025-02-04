Featured

Kingsford K. Menkah releases ‘My Testimony’

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Feb - 04 - 2025

After close to 30 years in the music industry, Kingsford Kofi Menkah believes it is time for him to go solo and release his own album.

He has previously released some singles which enjoyed good airtime play but has now decided to release a full album.

Titled ‘My testimony’, a nine-track album, as the name suggests, is the singer’s testimony of God’s blessing on his life and musical career.

However, he said the title track would be released first with the rest coming out in subsequent days “and the objective is to keep the interest alive leading to the release of the full album.”

‘The Testimony’ is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2025, and will be streamed on all the major music platforms such as Spotify, Amazon music, iTunes and Youtube.

Kingsford holds a first degree in Psychology from the University of Cape Coast and started his music career in 1998 when at the tender age of 15, he joined the Gospel Singers of the SDA Church in 1998 till 2001.

He later joined the Last Days Singers also from the SDA Church where they recorded three albums before the members of the group went their separate ways.

In his yet-to-be-released album, he featured great singers such as Patience Nyarko, Great Ampong and Shadrack Owusu Amoako.

All the songs were produced and recorded by the Ultimate Big Brother Studio.