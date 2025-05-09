Next article: TGMA26 Artiste of the Year: Battle of two kings and one god

The Black Star Experience: Ghana eyes Hollywood standard film hub

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 09 - 2025 , 17:35 2 minutes read

The Coordinator of The Black Star Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has revealed plans to establish a Hollywood-standard film hub through Ananse Studios which forms part of the Blackstar Experience project.

The project aims to elevate the country's film production capabilities and provide a platform for creatives to showcase their talents.

Rex Omar disclosed that at the official launch of The Black Star Experience, the government's flagship programme for tourism, arts and culture, held at the Blackstar Square in Accra on Thursday, May 1.

"Through the Black Star Experience Secretariat, we are facilitating a multi-million dollar private capital led and owned investment into the film, which the sod cutting will happen this year. And this is going to be a multi-million dollar Hollywood standard film studio with an education facility. It will be called Ananse Studios," he said.

The Black Star Experience serves as Ghana’s leading brand in Culture, Arts, Tourism and Creative engagement, bridging local and international audiences.

It embodies all the interactions linked to the renowned and legendary Ghanaian hospitality across various dimensions.

This encompasses the structured processes that enable both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians to explore, engage with, and appreciate the richness of the nation’s cultural assets, attractions, and pleasures.

Rex Omar explained that the initiative would feature several exciting events, including Exhibition football matches between international football legends and Ghanaian football legend, a celebration of Ghanaian music called Ghana Music Week, an annual meeting for industry stakeholders called Creative Connect and Detty December festivities.

“This is an opportunity to showcase Ghanaian talents, creative products, and to take advantage of partaking in investments, expos and meetings that exist," he said.

The Blackstar Experience will be hinged on seven pillars, namely cinema, audio, cuisine, aesthetics, style, literature and heritage, with the Secretariat focused on rebranding Ghana through tourism.

The ceremony, graced by a cross-section of dignitaries, creatives, and international media, had His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, delivering a keynote address to officially inaugurate the initiative.

The President affirmed his commitment to the advancement of Ghana’s arts and tourism industry, charging the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, to organise a ceremony to honour highlife legend Agya Koo Nimo.