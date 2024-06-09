Next article: Actress Yvonne Nelson to partake in #dumsormuststop protest despite health challenges

Featured

Stonebwoy files GH₵3m defamation lawsuit against Baba Sadiq

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News Jun - 09 - 2024 , 19:14

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has taken legal action against politician and entertainment critic, Baba Sadiq.

Advertisement

The artiste filed the lawsuit over comments made on Sadiq's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Reigning Ghanaian Artist of the Year Stonebwoy has initiated a lawsuit against Baba Sadiq, seeking an apology and damages amounting to GH₵3 million for allegedly defamatory tweets published by the aspiring politician on his X page.

In the writ filed on May 31, the musician alleged that Baba Sadiq acted maliciously and with the intent to defame Stonebwoy by disseminating false statements that caused harm to the artist's reputation.

The filing of the lawsuit by Stonebwoy was anticipated by social media commentators, who had earlier raised concerns about the allegations of female abuse made by Baba Sadiq in his tweets.

According to the suit, the fact that the tweets suggested that Stonebwoy was violent towards women raised red flags among the artist's supporters, who believed that the remarks warranted a legal response.