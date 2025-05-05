Previous article: No invitation, no appearance on TGMA red carpet on Saturday

Sherifa Gunu: Tiktok producing naked musicians

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 05 - 2025 , 13:42 2 minutes read

Musician Sherifa Gunu has shared her thoughts on the role of social media in the music industry, describing it as both a blessing and a curse.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, she mentioned that musicians, particularly the females are being pressured to conform to certain standards, like being half-naked on TikTok, to get attention.

“Social media is a blessing and a curse. You could be the most talented artiste, but if you’re not half-naked on TikTok, people won’t pay attention. Sadly, talent isn’t enough anymore,” she shared.

Despite these challenges, Sherifa noted that she uses her social media platform to promote genuine music and remind her followers that real talent still exists.

“Still, I use my page to remind fans that real music exists," she added.

Sherifa also voiced her concerns regarding the treatment of creatives in the country, particularly older artistes who have made significant contributions to the nation's music scene. (Read Our industry doesn’t respect legends —Sherifa Gunu)

She believes these talented individuals often go unrecognised and disrespected despite their substantial input toward Ghana's creative landscape.

Sherifa pointed out that while other countries celebrate their cultural icons, Ghana tends to honour her legends often when it is too late.

According to her, Ghana mostly acknowledges her legends posthumously or when they achieve acclaim on international platforms thus emphasised the urgent need for greater appreciation of veteran musicians.