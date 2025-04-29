Featured

Our industry doesn’t respect legends —Sherifa Gunu

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 16:45 3 minutes read

GHANAIAN songstress Sherifa Gunu has voiced her concerns regarding the treatment of creatives in the country, particularly older artistes who have made significant contributions to the nation's music scene.

She believes these talented individuals often go unrecognised and disrespected despite their substantial input toward Ghana's creative landscape.

In a recent conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Sherifa pointed out that while other countries celebrate their cultural icons, Ghana tends to honour her legends often when it is too late.

According to her, Ghana mostly acknowledges her legends posthumously or when they achieve acclaim on international platforms thus emphasised the urgent need for greater appreciation of veteran musicians.

To her, this trend, is disappointing and highlights a troubling lack of respect for those who have paved the way for younger artistes.

She therefore called for a fundamental shift in how the nation values her artistic contributors, asserting that the current narrative must change to acknowledge the achievements of those who have come before.

Reflecting on her own experiences in the music industry, Sherifa suggested that her career might have flourished more if she were a Nigeria, where artistes receive consistent support and recognition from their homeland.

“Ghana only celebrates you when you die or when foreigners notice you. If I were Nigerian, I’d be bigger by now. We don’t respect our legends until it’s too late,” she remarked.

She further highlighted that while Ghana is home to incredible talent, the support systems in place for these artistes are lacking. In contrast, Nigerian artistes are often celebrated regardless of the quality of their work.

“Ghana has talent but no structure. Nigerians support their own, even if the song isn’t that good. In Ghana, you can release a classic, and people ignore it until someone from abroad praises it," she stated poignantly.

Sherifa also addressed common misconceptions regarding traditional music, asserting that critics often fail to appreciate its depth and cultural significance. (Read Traditional music not ‘colo’ —Sherifa Gunu, You copy too much, you disappear —Sherifa Gunu to budding acts)

She argued that many who dismiss traditional sounds often unknowingly enjoy them in contemporary music, citing artistes such as Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo as examples of those who effectively incorporate traditional elements into their work.

“Those who say it’s old school don’t understand music. The same people dance to Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo without realising they’re enjoying traditional sounds. The difference is that others know how to promote it,” she explained.

When asked if she would encourage emerging artistes to pursue traditional music, Sherifa responded with a balanced perspective.

“Yes, but only if their heart is in it. Traditional music is powerful, but Ghana doesn’t support it enough. So if you do it, you must be ready to push it globally by yourself,” she advised.