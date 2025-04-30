Previous article: Rev Stephen Arthur out with new book, 'A Journey from Under The Table'

Kwabena Kwabena vies for UPSA SRC President

Ghanaian highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has thrown his hat into the ring for the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Student Representative Council (SRC) presidency.

According to his manager, Nana Poku Ashis, Kwabena is set to contest in the May 30, 2025, SRC elections while pursuing his bachelor's degree at UPSA.

Kwabena, a former student of St. Peter's Secondary School and Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University), where he earned his Higher National Diploma (HND), joins a growing list of musicians venturing into student politics.

Notable examples include Samini (GIMPA), Guru (University of Ghana), and Dr. Cryme (Methodist University), who have all held or currently hold SRC presidential positions.

The UPSA SRC election is scheduled for May 30, 2025.

Earlier this month, Kwabena Kwabena released a new EP, God of Restoration. The songs on the EP are Fakye, A Friend, Adom, 3nso Nyame Y3, Apostolic Hymn 136 and Bue Kwan live version.