Rev Stephen Arthur out with new book, 'A Journey from Under The Table'

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 30 - 2025 , 12:05 3 minutes read

Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, founder and Head Pastor of Kingdom Family International Church has launched his sixth book titled ‘The Journey From Under the Table.’

The launch which took place at the Potter’s Place Temple of Kingdom Family International Church at Lapaz, in Accra recently explores the challenges of journeying from obscurity (from under the table) into the limelight.

‘The Journey from under the Table’ is a 143-page book with 13 chapters with titles such as “The Beggar and the Mentality of Begging’, ‘Seclusion and Loneliness’, ‘Beauty for Ashes’, ‘Settling for Less’, ‘Virtues that guarantee successful journey’ and ‘Zero to Hero, A successful Journey’.

The Journey from Under the Table foreword by Bishop K Saah, President, Dominion Theological Seminary, Action Chapel International also gives simple relatable guidelines on how one can change their social, economic status through education, systematic self-development guidelines and proven testimonies of faith in Jesus Christ.

The book provides encouraging real-life examples of notable people like Billy Ray Harris, Azumah Nelson, Oprah Winfreh and Michelle Obama who have made a worthy impact in life despite the odds that they were confronted with along the way.

According to Rev. Arthur, who is presently the Acting Director of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) life is a journey that begins with one's first breath and continues toward a specific destination.

He draws inspiration from Lazarus' story to illustrate a transformative journey from hardship to triumph. By using Lazarus' experience of rising from a state of struggle to one of honour and recognition, the narrative highlights themes of resilience, faith, and redemption.

“The destination often curated by the paths we choose and the decisions we make along the way. ‘The Journey From Under the Table’ is an incredible material that provides in-depth knowledge and un­derstanding of God’s will for believers in the journey we have to take. Using Lazarus and the rich man as its case study (Luke 16:19-31),” he said.

‘The Journey from under the Table’ is expected to encourage readers to walk in purpose, fulfill destiny and press on each day to the mark of higher calling in God.

The launch also marked Rev Arthur’s 55th birthday celebrations and a cake was cut in his honour and for the milestone.

For decades, Rev. Arthur has dedicated himself to the service of God and country and has mentored, taught and influenced people in the church and corporate world.

Apart from ‘The Journey from under the Table’, he has authored the bools ‘The Foun­tain of Wisdom’, ‘Hope on Trial’, ‘The Fundamentals of Deep Worship and Prayer’, ‘Strategies and Dynamics for Warfare Prayers’, ‘The Unlimited and Unquenchable Anointing’.

Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur has served in various capacities in public service and has about 27 years’ experience and insight in the aviation sector.