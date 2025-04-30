Next article: Rev Stephen Arthur out with new book, 'A Journey from Under The Table'

Henry Herbert Malm appointed acting Director of National Theatre

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Henry Herbert Malm as acting Director of the National Theatre of Ghana.

Malm is a communications and media person.

He takes over from Amy Appiah Frimpong, who retired in December 2024.

Previously, Malm served as Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Ghana PLC, driving stakeholder engagement and sustainability strategies.

He also worked as a news anchor at TV3.

Malm's appointment is expected to usher in a new era for the National Theatre and a renewed vision and enhanced public engagement under his leadership.

The National Theatre of Ghana is one of the agencies under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts as a beacon for the Performing Arts in Ghana.

Its mission is to make the Performing Arts the anchor for the preservation, promotion, and development of Ghana culture.