Lord Kenya praises King Paluta; observes similarities in musical style

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 15:39 2 minutes read

Ghanaian rapper Lord Kenya has heaped praise on rising music sensation King Paluta, drawing striking parallels between the young artiste’s style and his own during his prime.

The endorsement from the hiplife pioneer comes at a time when King Paluta is enjoying a meteoric rise in Ghana’s music scene and is being tipped as a strong contender for the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben FM, Lord Kenya, who now identifies as an evangelist following his departure from secular music, said King Paluta’s rap delivery and energy reminded him of his younger self during the peak of his music career.

“One rising new artiste I see myself in is King Paluta. If you listen to his flow, it is much like my younger self,” he stated.

Lord Kenya, who was instrumental in shaping Ghana’s rap and Hiplife landscape in the early 2000s, noted that King Paluta’s current popularity mirrors the attention he attracted when the genre was still gaining mainstream appeal.

While Lord Kenya has since turned away from secular music, he revealed that he has not abandoned music entirely. He expressed interest in a possible collaboration with King Paluta—but with a condition rooted in his Christian faith.

“I have not stopped doing music because it is a talent God has given me, and I will consider doing a track with King Paluta. But first of all, he has to take Christ as his personal saviour and together we can do a song to praise God,” he said.

King Paluta, known for his energetic delivery and authentic style, recently released his first single of 2025, titled Foko. The song has been widely praised for its lyrical strength and sound, reinforcing public comparisons to Lord Kenya’s early hits.

