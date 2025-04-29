KRISTOPRAISE 25: A night of spirit, song, and resurrection power at Our Lady Seat Of Wisdom Catholic Church (OLSWCC)

This year’s Easter reached a spirited crescendo at the Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church (OLSWCC) in Oyarifa in the La Nkwantanag Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, as Parishioners gathered at 4.00pm on 20th April, 2025 to joyfully sing, worship, dance and praise at the church’s maiden Easter Musical Concert to commemorate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ at the forecourt of the church premises.

The event which was dubbed “KristoPraise” was under the theme “Celebrating the Risen Lord”.

Some objectives for the celebration include giving much visibility to Seat of Wisdom Catholic Church; attracting all Catholics who live in and around Oyarifa but leave us to worship elsewhere to come and join; unearthing hidden talents from the church, such as those who can sing and play various musical instruments in the church; using proceeds from to support some identified projects of the church, especially the Education Fund.

KristoPraise was envisioned as a community-wide encounter with the Risen Lord, extending a warm invitation to both Catholics and non-Catholics, as well as neighboring churches across Oyarifa and beyond. “The goal was simple, yet deeply meaningful,” explained Madam Abigail Nutakor, one of the lead organizers of the program. “We wanted to create a space where people from all walks of life, regardless of denomination, could come together in worship and experience the joy and power of Christ’s resurrection in a way that truly touches the heart.” And that goal was gloriously fulfilled.

The night soared with spirit-filled ministrations from the celebrated award-winning Gospel Artist and Song Writer Celestine Donkor, the vibrant and energetic Apostle Peter Owusu-Ansah, The Vocal Church and the Vibe Waves, Seat of Wisdom Church Choir and Alleluia Ensemble.

Each performance ignited the atmosphere, lifting voices and hearts with powerful anthems like Agbe bolo eee akpe na wo and Celestine’s stirring new release, Akofala.

Adding to the night’s energy and expression was a captivating dance performance by Catholic Cadence, a vibrant group under the Youth Council of the church, whose graceful yet passionate dance moves brought cheers to the already charged crowd.

Speaking at the event, the Priest-in-Charge, Reverend Father Anthony Anomah, C.S.Sp, in his message, reminded the attendees of the transformational power of the resurrection. “For many people, Good Friday was the end of Jesus.

However, God raised him from the dead and is seated at the right hand of the Father in Heaven as our King and Lord,” he proclaimed. “The resurrection is the source of great power and favour; a power so great that it will one day raise up the bodies of all believers to eternal life!”

From the electric enthusiasm of parishioners to the warm embrace of the broader Christian community, KristoPraise stood as a radiant symbol of Easter joy and spiritual unity. The church grounds pulsed with energy as worshippers clapped, danced, and lifted their voices in unison, young and old alike moved by the presence of God and the uplifting power of music. The atmosphere was one of unrestrained praise and deep reflection, where burdens were lifted and hearts were filled with renewed hope.

Attendees from neighbouring churches blended seamlessly into the OLSWCC community, turning the event into a vibrant mosaic of Christian fellowship. Many visitors expressed gratitude for the open invitation and the opportunity to worship in such a spirited and welcoming environment.

Behind the scenes, the organising team’s tireless efforts were evident in every detail, from the seamless coordination of performances to the powerful audiovisual production that brought the night to life. Their passion and commitment transformed an idea into an inspiring reality.

The organisers also took a moment to offer heartfelt appreciation to the Priest, Rev Fr. Anthony Anomah and the Church Pastoral Council, chaired by Dr. Raymond Afari Sam, their cherished Sponsors and supporters and the entire Parishioners whose generosity made the night not only possible but exceptional.

From funding, sound systems and stage setups to supporting guest artist appearances, these contributions played a critical role in making KristoPraise a resounding success. Their partnership was a testament to the collective power of faith-driven collaboration.