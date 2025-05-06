Featured

Rihanna reveals she is expecting third child with A$AP Rocky

BBC Showbiz News May - 06 - 2025 , 10:15 2 minutes read

Singer Rihanna has confirmed she is expecting her third baby while attending fashion's biggest night of the year, the Met Gala in New York.

The 37-year-old cradled her bump and smiled for the cameras while appearing on the red carpet, which was navy with daffodils.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, already have two sons.

A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, thanked reporters who offered their congratulations on the red carpet.

"It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up," he said.

Rihanna was the last to arrive at the benefit event for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which marks the opening of its Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

Each year celebrities wear extravagant outfits in line with the event's theme. This year's concept was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the first since 2003 to focus exclusively on menswear.

A$AP Rocky, a co-chair of the event, confirmed the couple's pregnancy news on the red carpet.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," the rapper said.

"I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy", he added.

The couple's first son RZA was born in May 2022 and their second son, Riot, was born in August 2023.

The pop star and businesswoman is known for her high-profile pregnancy announcements.

She debuted the pregnancy of her first child with a photoshoot with her partner in Harlem, New York City in 2022.

When she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 she revealed she was expecting their second child.

She's not the first star to reveal their baby bump at the Met Gala - the former tennis player, Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss both publicly revealed their pregnancies at the 2023 event.