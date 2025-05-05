Next article: It’s like he came back – Davido discloses twin son’s resemblance to late Ifeanyi

National Theatre, Twellium mark World Dance Day with Accra Psychiatric patients

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 05 - 2025 , 19:37 3 minutes read

In a heartwarming celebration of the 2025 World Dance Day, the National Theater and Twellium Industrial Company partnered to bring dance therapy to patients at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The event showcased the healing power of dance, promoting mental well-being and social cohesion among the patients.

The National Dance Company, a subsidiary of the National Theatre, treated the patients to captivating performances of traditional Ghanaian dances, including Adowa, Agbadza, Kete, and Borborbor.

These vibrant performances not only entertained but also uplifted the patients, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of dance.

According to Mr. Henry Malm, Executive Director of the National Theatre, the gesture was motivated by a desire to bring joy and healing to the patients. He emphasized the significance of dance beyond entertainment, stating that it is a powerful therapeutic tool that underscores our shared humanity.

Through this initiative, Twellium and the National Theater demonstrated their commitment to promoting mental health and well-being in the community.

"We believe this international celebration should be inclusive. Our goal is not just to entertain, but to contribute to the healing process. Using dance as therapy is a commendable initiative," he stated.

Dr Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, Director, Accra Psychiatric Hospital, lauded the initiative, noting that exposing individuals with depression to music and dance could yield remarkable improvements in their emotional and physical wellbeing.

"Music and dance are inherently social activities. Engaging in them fosters connection and helps patients feel a sense of belonging, which is vital for mental health recovery," he said.

Dr. Obeng further emphasized that dance plays a significant role in improving the physical health of patients, particularly those who have experienced weight gain as a result of treatment.

“We need accessible and enjoyable forms of exercise for patients. Some individuals who were initially stiff during the session eventually loosened up. We hope such programmes become a regular feature.

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dances promoted by the International Dance Council (CID) and the International Theatre Institute.

The event takes place every year on April 29, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), who is considered to be the "father" or creator of modern ballet (i.e. classical or romantic ballet as we know it today not "Modern Ballet" as this is sometimes confused with contemporary ballet.)

The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on the date all over the world.

The core objective of International Dance Day is to raise public awareness of dance as an art form, a means of cultural expression, and an educational tool.

It particularly encourages governments and educational institutions worldwide to integrate dance into the education system, ensuring its accessibility from primary to higher education.