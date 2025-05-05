Featured

It’s like he came back – Davido discloses twin son’s resemblance to late Ifeanyi

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 05 - 2025 , 15:17 1 minute read

Famous Nigerian singer, Davido, has spoken about the striking resemblance between his twin son and late Ifeanyi.

The singer, who made the disclosure during his appearance on Apple Music 1 with Ebro Darden, described the resemblance between his twin boy and his late son, Ifeanyi, as scary.

Ifeanyi, the singer’s first son with wife, Chioma, died on October 31, 2022, at age 3 after drowning in his father’s swimming pool in Lagos State.

A year later in October 2023, the couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, in the U.S.

However, reflecting on the loss of Ifeanyi, Davido said, “That type of loss made me be like, ‘I’m out’. I am just going to chill, take care of my wife and the family, and get my head right.

“To come back from that and be blessed with twins just shows that God is real. And the boy looks just like my late son. It’s scary. It is like literally him. We are like, ‘No, it’s him. He came back.’”