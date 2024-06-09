Next article: ‘It feels like being strangled’ – Celine Dion reveals struggle with illness

‘I left my marriage because I was providing more than my ex-husband’ – Yvonne Jegede

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 09 - 2024 , 20:24

Popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed that she walked out of her marriage because she was contributing more financially to the running of the home than her ex-husband.

In 2019, Yvonne confirmed that her marriage to actor fellow actor, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, barely a year after they tied the knot had dissolved.

In a video teaser of the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, the actress said she regretted choosing love instead of money.

She stated that her ex-husband took every joke as disrespect because he was older than her and that contributed to the divorce.

She said: “He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘he would say I’m disrespecting him.

“But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”

Apart from being an actress, Yvonne Jegede is a Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality notable for producing 3 is Company.

She rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.

Among the many movies she has featured in are Silver Spoon, A Night Chic Squad, Shoot to Kill, Love and Cancer, The Axis and A Tribe Called Judah (2023) as Modupe.