‘I left my marriage because I was providing more than my ex-husband’ – Yvonne Jegede
Popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed that she walked out of her marriage because she was contributing more financially to the running of the home than her ex-husband.
In 2019, Yvonne confirmed that her marriage to actor fellow actor, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, barely a year after they tied the knot had dissolved.
In a video teaser of the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, the actress said she regretted choosing love instead of money.
She stated that her ex-husband took every joke as disrespect because he was older than her and that contributed to the divorce.
She said: “He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘he would say I’m disrespecting him.
“But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”
Apart from being an actress, Yvonne Jegede is a Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality notable for producing 3 is Company.
She rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.
Among the many movies she has featured in are Silver Spoon, A Night Chic Squad, Shoot to Kill, Love and Cancer, The Axis and A Tribe Called Judah (2023) as Modupe.