Next article: ‘I left my marriage because I was providing more than my ex-husband’ – Yvonne Jegede

Featured

Ghana to host inaugural West Africa Music & Arts Festival on Juneteenth

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 09 - 2024 , 21:13

Ghana is set to host the inaugural West Africa Music & Arts Festival (WAMAFest) from Wednesday, June 19 to June 22, 2024.

Advertisement

This historic event promises an electrifying fusion of music, arts, and culture, celebrating the rich heritage of West Africa and its global impact.

Juneteenth holds immense significance for the African Diaspora.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas received news of their emancipation, marking the end of slavery in the United States.

This day represents resilience, freedom, and the ongoing struggle for equality.

By hosting WAMAFest on Juneteenth, Ghana pays homage to this pivotal moment in history and reaffirms her commitment to unity and empowerment of the African Diaspora.

According to Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority: “For us here in Ghana, rethinking tourism means rethinking the work we do and we see music and the arts in general as a low-hanging fruit that can help change the fortunes of our country.”

Jasmine Young, Director of the Warner Music Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University said, "Wamafest is a platform to give back to society, the impact of the voice that Music has given us”.

The event opens on June 19, at the historic Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park followed by a dynamic music industry conference, bringing together artists, producers, managers, and industry experts.

Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions, explore emerging trends, and exchange ideas on shaping the future of West African music.

In addition, renowned musicians, songwriters, and producers will lead master classes and workshops. The event will also include a concert with a line-up that features diverse genres.

Throughout the festival grounds at Labadi Beach Hotel, captivating art installations will showcase West African creativity. Sculptures, paintings, and multimedia displays will celebrate cultural heritage, identity, and artistic expression.

In partnership with the African American Association of Ghana (AAAG), WAMAFest will host a grand parade on Saturday, June 22, weaving through Accra’s streets to celebrate shared ancestry.