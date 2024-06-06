Featured

Gyakie deserved TGMA Female Vocal Performance award – Ras Kuuku

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 20:40

Ghanaian reggae musician Ras Kuuku believes that songstress Gyakie was the best to have won the Female Vocal Performance award at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) which came off last Saturday.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Ras Kuuku stressed that the musician did well with songs released in the year under review and was the best bet for the award.

Ras Kuuku’s choice is quite intriguing considering that Gyakie wasn’t even a nominee for the Best Female Vocal Performance award.

The category had Niiella, Titi Owusu, Adina, Abiana, Lordina The Soprano, and Queendalyn Yurglee who won the award.

Hear him: “I think Gyakie should have won the Female Vocalist of the Year. She did a lot of work last year, especially with the songs she featured the boy (North London's rap riser JBEE) who is coming from the UK. She did well but she had nothing, why is that so?” he quizzed.

According to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards' category definition, the Best Female Vocal Performance is adjudged by the Academy and Boards as the Female artiste (solo) with the best vocal delivery/Performance on any musical presentation which was released during the year under review.