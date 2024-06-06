Featured

Season 2 of Nigerian film ‘Anikulapo’ to be shot in Ghana

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 21:24

In line with the National Film Authority’s (NFA) “Shoot in Ghana” initiative to make Ghana a hub of movie production, a part of the Season 2 of award winning Nigerian movie, Anikulapo will be filmed in Ghana.

Advertisement

The movie producer, Kunle Afolayan made the disclosure at the recently held Nigeria International Film and TV Summit (NIFS) held in Cannes, France with various film industry gurus and media personalities in attendance.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s National Film Authority, has been instrumental in lobbying for African Film makers to come to Ghana to shoot.

Miss Asante who brokered the deal was also at the summit. She pointed out that shooting a part of season 2 of Anikulapo in Ghana will revive and enhance the film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

“This is an important development. The shooting of parts of Anikulapo in Ghana is a good opportunity to revive and enhance the film relationship between Ghana and Nigeria. Both countries stand to gain greatly from collaborating deeply and exploring each other’s markets and strengths,” she said.

Anikulapo, which is Kunle Afolayan's production in partnership with Netflix, was produced and shot by world renowned cinematographer Jonathan Kovel in 2022.

It was produced and shot on 40 acres of land with all infrastructure and buildings all built from scratch to suit the production while also intending to make it a film village. The film has received many awards including winning the Overall Best Movie in Africa at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards last year.

The #Shoot in Ghana# campaign was launched two years ago and has seen many successes, including the much talked about Super Bowl advert released in February this year. Shooting Anikulapo will add to its initiative’s growing commitment.