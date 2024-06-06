Next article: Season 2 of Nigerian film ‘Anikulapo’ to be shot in Ghana

Edem's VRMG releases debut EP titled 'Activado'

On Tuesday, June 4, Edem Goget'em's VRMG (Volta Region Music Group) released its first-ever extended play (EP), titled 'Activado.'

The EP features songs by Edem Goget’em and Byno Ayoni, the reigning Mentor winner. The EP's tracklist includes 'Champion' by Byno Ayoni, 'Lebron James' by Edem, 'Stand Firm' by Edem and Byno Ayoni, and 'Henny' by Edem and Byno Ayoni.

Moszi produced 'Activado,' and Mike Mills mixed and mastered it.

The EP offers a great listening experience that fans of Afrobeats and Ghanaian music won't want to miss.

According to Edem, 'Activado' embodies VRMG's mission to promote dynamic and culturally rich music in the industry.

"We are incredibly proud of this EP and the work that went into it," Edem told Graphic Showbiz.

"We can't wait for our fans to hear it and experience the energy and passion we've poured into these songs. This is just the beginning of more great music to come."

Edem also noted that the release celebrates the label's journey and its promising future. As the head of VRMG, a record label dedicated to nurturing talent and producing quality music, Edem has been instrumental in promoting young talents from the Volta Region.

His annual Edemfest, which resumed in 2022 after a COVID-19-induced break, provides a platform for these artists to perform.

Last year's event also featured outstanding performances by Epixode, Tinny, Kelvynboy, Jupitar, and DJ Lord. Edem looks forward to an even better experience with VRMG artistes performing back-to-back at this year’s Edemfest.