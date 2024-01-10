American rapper Ja Rule announces plans to build a school in Ghana

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News Jan - 10 - 2024 , 11:15

American rapper, Ja Rule is expanding his philantropic activities in Ghana. The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) in the past week to talk about a school project he was embarking on.

Through the post, he disclosed his plans to construct a school in Ghana, expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming visit to the country to kick off the project.

However, specific details such as the project's commencement date and the location within the country remain undisclosed.

Ja Rule noted that he is excited to visit the country and break ground for the project.

He said this among other announcements including singing a new record deal “potentially worth a hundred mill...’, and a Europe tour among others.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule is not the first to build a school in Ghana.

Comedian Michael Blackson in January 2023 commissioned his much talked about academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana. (New article: Adan Canto, actor known for ‘The Cleaning Lady’ and ‘Designated Survivor,’ dies at 42)

The three-storey “Michael Blackson Academy” complex is fully furnished, completely free, and open to the public.

Also, US-based Magazine Complex in a report stated that back in 2018, Lil Jon teamed up with Pencils for Promise, an organization that builds schools in developing countries like Guatemala, Laos, Nicaragua, and Ghana.

Jon's donation to the program helped build a school that later enrolled 300 children.